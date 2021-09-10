Pat Sajak’s daughter shares throwback family photo from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set

Maggie Sajak became an official member of the "Wheel of Fortune" family this week — but she's got a photo to prove she's been around the show's set since she was a little girl.

The law student, 26, who's the daughter of the game show's longtime host Pat Sajak, 74, posted a cute throwback pic Friday on Instagram that showed the whole Sajak family posing next to the game's famous roulette-style wheel.

In the photo, which looks to be taken about two decades ago, Pat Sajak stands next to his wife, Lesly Brown-Sajak, and their two kids: daughter Maggie and son Patrick, who turns 31 this month.

"Memories on the @wheeloffortune set (before I learned how to look at the right camera)," Maggie Sajak wrote in her caption.

The photo comes just one day after "Wheel of Fortune" announced that Maggie Sajak had been hired as its new online correspondent. Sajak will share exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access and interviews with the show's hosts and contestants on the game show's website and social media accounts.

Maggie Sajak, right, poses with her dad, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, and Vanna White in January 2020. Getty Images

Sajak already has proven her on-camera chops. In January 2020, she took over letter-turning duties from Vanna White when White stepped in as host while Sajak's dad recovered from an emergency surgery.

Fans commented on Sajak's throwback photo to congratulate her on her new job.

"And now you’re a social correspondent! You’re doing an amazing job with that by the way!" wrote one.

"Congratulations on your new position!" gushed another.

At least one "Wheel of Fortune" enthusiast took the opportunity to praise the performance of Sajak's dad, writing, "Your dad is the greatest host on tv."