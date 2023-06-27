Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of "Wheel of Fortune."

Seacrest will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak, who announced earlier this month that he will retire after the syndicated game show’s upcoming 41st season, according to a June 27 press release from Sony Pictures Television.

Seacrest signed a multiyear agreement to host "Wheel of Fortune" beginning in 2024, the release said.

The longtime "American Idol" host will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.

Seacrest confirmed the news himself June 27 on Twitter, writing, "I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he continued.

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune." Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The popular television and radio personality then spoke directly to Sajak to praise his hosting skills.

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition," he wrote.

Seacrest concluded his statement by recalling that one of his earliest media jobs 25 years ago was hosting a game show called "Click," which, like "Wheel of Fortune," was created by media legend Merv Griffin.

"I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he added.

The official "Wheel of Fortune" account on Twitter also shared the news, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited — Welcome Ryan!"

Sajak announced his upcoming retirement June 12 on Twitter.

“Well, the time has come,” he wrote. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

He added, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Sajak made his debut on “Wheel of Fortune” after the game show's original host, Chuck Woolery, left in December 1981.

Vanna White, who began co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Sajak in 1982, reacted to her longtime colleague’s retirement news June 13 on Twitter.

“When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!” wrote White.