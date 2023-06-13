Vanna White reacts to Pat Sajak retiring after 40 years of working together

One thing Vanna White did not have on her "Wheel of Fortune" board: Pat Sajak is retiring after 41 years.

"Who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?" she asked on Twitter June 13 after Sajak announced his retirement on June 12.

White and Sajak have co-hosted the beloved game show together since 1982, marking four decades since the pair first joined forces.

"I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come," White, 66, continued. "Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

On June 12, the 76-year-old host announced on Twitter that the show's upcoming season will be his last.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," the host said.

"It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak continued. "Many thanks to you all"

His daughter, Maggie Sajak, is a social media correspondent for the show, and she celebrated his retirement on her Instagram story.

“It’s so much fun working with my dad...and we’re looking forward to even more fun in Season 41💙.”

Sajak and White told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021 whether they were considering leaving the show in the near future.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak told the outlet. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’”

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Sajak added, before asking White, “Is that fair [to say]?”

“Probably, yes,” White confirmed.