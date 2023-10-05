Khloe Kardashian gives an update on Amari, Tristan Thompson's brother living with her

In the most recent episode of Season Four of "The Kardashians," which aired on Oct. 4, Khloé Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's younger brother. The two have been living in her home.

Filmed sometime last winter — elsewhere in the episode, Kim Kardashian visits Harvard Business School to give a lecture, which we know happened in January — Kardashian explains that Tristan Thompson is the sole caregiver of his younger brother who has special needs.

Why is Tristan Thompson his brother Amari’s caregiver?

Tristan Thompson became his brother's sole caregiver when their mother died unexpectedly in January. At the time, Amari was just 16.

In the finale of Season Three, it was revealed that the Thompsons moved in with Kardashian.

What condition does Amari have?

In this most recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian says that Amari Thompson has "the most severe type of epilepsy." Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures.

She says that he recently had to be hospitalized and will need physical therapy at home following the incident.

"He has the worst type of seizures you can have. And he was having so many ... (previously) that it's caused such severe brain damage," she said. "That's why he can't walk or talk or any of that stuff."

Amari turned 17 in July and still appeared to be living with Kardashian at the time.

“Someone is 17 today!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on alongside a carousel of photos. Her mom, Kris Jenner, daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian also make an appearance in the slideshow.

“Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. You are truly one of Gods greatest treasures.”

Tristan Thompson also shared a photo for his birthday, writing in an Instagram post, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever!"

Where do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand now?

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up, seemingly for good, when she discovered he had he fathered a child with another woman in March 2021 while they were together. She learned of the child when the mother of the child, Maralee Nichols, filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson.

In January 2022, Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation."

The two share daughter True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

Throughout this season of "The Kardashians," Kardsahian has repeatedly stated that she and Tristan Thompson are not back together.

The Oct. 4 episode shows the couple discussing their relationship, both as co-parents and former partners.

In the conversation, while noting that Tristan Thompson is a good father and helpful to have around, the Good American founder hints that he's is overstaying his welcome at her home.

She joked that he is intentionally delaying the work on his home to avoid moving out.

"I have a feeling you're over there, poking little holes in the ceiling, like 'Let's get more flood damage!' so you're here longer," she said.

"I'm like literally taking cinder blocks and just like throwing it on my roof," he replied, laughing.

Later in the conversation, Tristan Thompson reiterated to Kardsahian that he loves her and she is his "best friend," and expressed his regret for cheating on her.

"How come I meet my person, how come I've done so (many) wrong things, why put you through that?" he asked her, rhetorically.

Later, in an interview with the show's producers, Kardashian said that it's not that she doesn't believe that Tristan Thompson loves her.

"Tristan has said before, like, I'm his person. I'm not saying I don't believe him. But I've heard this," she said. "And of course, it's angered me before because I'm like, 'Well, if I am then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times, you know? Like, it's this isn't like 'Oh, a one time thing," she said. "I love love and I am a hopeless romantic. But that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Back in the conversation, she tells Tristan Thompson that he is family and she will always be there for him — especially during tough times.

"...In times of need, that's when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this," she said, adding that that does not absolve him of the ways he previously "obviously...f---ed up."

She reminded him that he needs to "change for yourself," not to win her back.

"Not because there's a prize at the end," she said. "We're going to be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids. So I'm not going to fight that and I'm going to make sure it's as nice as possible."

Later, in her interview, she added that her moral compass" was telling her to help her ex in his time of need after his mother's death.

"I lost a parent. I don't wish that on anybody," she said. "I don't care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need."

Robert Kardashian — who fathered Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian — died of cancer in 2003.