Khloé Kardashian shares emotional tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mom: ‘I feel numb’

Khloé Kardashian is mourning the loss of Andrea Thompson, the mother of her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” the reality star, 38, wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute.

Thompson died on Jan. 5 after suffering a heart attack, People reported earlier this month.

Kardashian shared this candid pic of Thompson holding her daughter, True. @khloekardashian via Instagram

“Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult,” the Good American co-founder wrote in her recent Instagram post.

“So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in,” she continued. “I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.”

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who broke up in late 2021, are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a 6-month-old son, whose name has not been publicly shared.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attended Tristan Thompson's birthday party in 2018. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

In her recent post, Kardashian shared multiple photos of True with Andrea Thompson, including a photo of Kardashian and Thompson posing with True as a baby, and another showing Thompson holding a toddler-aged True.

Kardashian also shared some playful photos of herself smiling with the late Thompson.

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss,” Kardashian wrote in her recent post.

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys," she went on. "They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”

Kardashian attended Thompson’s funeral earlier this month along with her sister Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, according to People.

Jenner, 67, also shared a tribute to Thompson on Instagram earlier this month, calling her “the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.”