"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown appears to be subtly calling out her ex-husband Kody Brown on the "special requirements" he wanted her agree to before she joined his plural marriage.

In a cheeky new Instagram post, the "Sister Wives" star poses in sports jerseys with her fiancé David Woolley and references a comment Kody Brown made about in Episode Four of Season 18.

“It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any ‘special requirements’ before we get married. I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__woolley!” she captioned the post and added the hashtags #soulmates and #loveofmylife.

In the most recent episode of “Sister Wives,” Kody Brown discussed his plural marriages and revealed that he "courted" Meri and Robyn Brown, his first and fourth wives. He said Christine and Janelle Brown, his third and second wives respectively, "both asked if they could be in the family."

"And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family. And mainly that was, 'There will be other wives. You've got to be committed to me,'" the father of 18 said in a confessional interview.

Janelle Brown explained her side of the story in her own confessional.

“It’s improper for a man to be out chasing wives. It’s generally a woman approaches a family and says, ‘Look, I feel like I’ve had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family,'" she said.

The mother of six then broke down how Kody Brown's view of the situation had made her and Christine Brown feel.

"(Kody) now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited. Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less, we should be happy with what we got. It wasn't like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married," she said.

Fans picked up on exactly what Christine Brown was referencing with the phrase "special requirements" and took to the comments section to share their words of encouragement.

"Good for you," one wrote. Another commented, "Whew the shade ... go baby ! Shine!"

Some fans also referenced another Kody-ism from the same episode: "Sacred loneliness," which means wives in a plural marriage will often feel lonely while their husband is away at the other wives' houses.

"@janellebrown117 @christine_brownsw y’all need some 'no requirements' and 'sacred loneliness' merch. I’d buy it 🤣," one wrote.

At one point, Kody Brown was married to four women: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown. In 2021, Kody and Christine Brown divorced after over 25 years of marriage. In December 2022, Janelle Brown announced that she and Kody Brown were separated. The following month, Meri and Kody Brown revealed that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage.