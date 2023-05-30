Lisa Rinna says her late mom appeared in a dream to tell her to leave ‘Real Housewives’

Lisa Rinna says her late mother, Lois Rinna, “guided” her decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She came to me,” the reality star, 59, told the Evening Standard. “‘It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’”

Rinna’s mother, who appeared occasionally on “RHOBH,” died of a stroke in 2021 at the age of 93.

Lisa Rinna and her late mother, Lois Rinna, in 2008. Jesse Grant / WireImage

The reality star said she consulted a psychic about hearing her late mother’s words in her sleep.

“I told a psychic and she said: ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,’” she said. “I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

Rinna announced her departure from “RHOBH” in January, revealing she would not be returning for Season 13.

After eight seasons on the show, it felt like the right time to say goodbye, she told the Evening Standard.

“Who wants to leave a job?” she said. “But I think we all knew it was time. Eight years of that kind of show… What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?”

She also pointed to increasingly hostile online harassment from some viewers.

“The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started,” she said. “I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Rinna has been keeping busy since announcing her “Real Housewives” exit.

In March, she appeared at Paris Fashion Week sporting a fun, retro bowl cut.

She also walked the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, rocking a black bodysuit and leopard print coat.