Lisa Rinna is leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Longtime "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna announced on Jan. 5 that she is leaving the show, Bravo confirmed to TODAY.com.

The 59-year-old reality star is "excited" for the next chapter in her career, after being on the reality show for eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement to People. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna has been on the show since 2014. She revealed in the 2021 book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé“ by Dave Quinn that she had auditioned from the beginning but was turned down.

“Lisa Rinna had been on so many reality shows, it just seemed like a parody to me,” Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the show and Bravo personality, said in the book. “For me, it needed to be about real women. I didn’t think we should have an actress, and I didn’t think any of them should be famous.”

Rinna is best known for her acting roles as Billie Reed on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” and Taylor McBride on Fox’s “Melrose Place.”

In the last season of "RHOBH," Rinna went head-to-head with Kathy Hilton — accusing her of insulting Kyle Richards and her family — which culminated in a dramatic fight during a group trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Rinna was also called out by Andy Cohen for her behavior on social media and the other housewives found out it was Rinna who threw away Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir “Love Me As I Am,” not Erika Jayne.

"RHOBH" star Denise Richards also called out Rinna after the Season 12 reunion, writing on Instagram, “I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Ring losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?”

Rinna's mother, Lois Rinna, died in November 2021 at age 93.

Rinna seemingly responded to her costar by sharing a “RHOBH” scene featuring Richards with the caption: “She clearly needs attention, let’s give it to her.”

Rinna was also booed at BravoCon in October 2022, who would go on to tell the network that she took the negative response in stride.

"I got booed," she said. "I just walked out and I got booed. It was so f---ing fabulous. Then I flipped them off.

"I felt like a WWE wrestler," she said. "I've been in this business for 32 years, never been booed. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I've made it.'"

After news of her departure broke on Jan. 5, Rinna's former costar Lisa Vanderpump seemingly shaded her on Twitter, writing simply "Ding dong."

E! News reports Rinna's contract expired at the end of the last season and that her exit was a "mutual decision" with the network.