Lisa Rinna says she’s ‘really struggling’ after loss of her mom: ‘Grief never ends’

Lisa Rinna is taking the loss of her mother pretty hard.

In a raw new Instagram post, the reality star opens up about the way her grief has manifested itself ever since Lois Rinna died in November at the age of 93.

Rinna, who is known for starring in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” posted a photo of the following quote on her Instagram page on Monday: "Grief never ends... But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith...It is the price of love."

The 58-year-old, whose mother occasionally made guest appearances on the show, acknowledged that she's been having a "really rough time" and that the loss has affected her behavior and mood.

"I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you. I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," she wrote. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is."

Mother and daughter in 2008. Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

Rinna, who has recently been caught in the middle of online drama with her fellow Housewives, seemed to be attempting to make amends for her behavior in the post.

"Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better," she continued.

The mother of two ended her post by showing her appreciation for everyone who has stuck by her side during this difficult time.

"Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it. 🙏🏻❤️🕊🕊🕊," she wrote.

Dorinda Medley, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York City” for several seasons, commented on Rinna's post and lent her friend some much-needed support.

“Truly the price of loving hard, deeply and sincerely,” she wrote. It’s a journey has no real timeline and if people around you don’t understand that, they they don’t really understand loss or true love."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann also chimed in, commenting, "Sending you so much love!"

Several of Rinna's fans commented on her post and let the star know they could relate to her.

"I've found that just giving myself some grace and taking it one day at a time is the best way to cope," one wrote. Another commented, "No apologies needed. Take care and always be you."

Rinna seemed humbled by the outpouring of support, and replied to her followers with heart emojis.