Andy Cohen addresses Lisa Rinna leaving 'Real Housewives': 'I hope she will come back'

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is off to the next chapter of her life, and Andy Cohen has given his take on the her departure from the show after eight seasons.

Speaking on Monday, Jan. 9 on his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," Cohen, 54, said he was originally surprised that Rinna's stint on "RHOBH" was her "longest job," though noting that eight years as an actor on a single show shouldn't be lost on people.

"So this is a reality show, and it goes to, that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years," he said. "Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the gifs she’s generated."

Lisa Rinna on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Bravo

Continuing to explain Rinna's impact on the show and pop culture as a whole, Cohen revealed his hopes for her future involvement with the Beverly Hills group.

"She has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills, and I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do," he said.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host said he's talked about the idea of taking time off from the show with Tamra Judge, who left "The Real Housewives of Orange County" at the end of Season 14 and returned by Season 17.

"Tamra ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back,’" Cohen said of his conversation with Judge. "So I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 : Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke Bravo

On Jan. 5, Bravo confirmed to TODAY.com that Rinna, who has been on the show since 2014, would be leaving "RHOBH." In a statement, the 59-year-old said she is "excited" for the next step in her career.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in the statement to TODAY.com. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Lisa Rinna, Andy Cohen Charles Sykes / Bravo via Getty Images

Rinna's decision to not return was mutually decided upon with Bravo, TODAY.com confirmed, since her contract was up at the end of Season 12 and she wanted to weigh other business obligations.

Rinna was previously on NBC's "Days of Our Lives," portraying Billie Reed, as well as on Fox's "Melrose Place" as Taylor McBride.