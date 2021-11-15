Lisa Rinna reveals her mother has died at 93 following stroke

Lisa Rinna has announced her mother has died at the age of 93.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 — November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of her mother getting out of a car as a young woman on Instagram Monday.

Lois Rinna appeared with her daughter on occasion on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The show’s stars also mourned her passing.

“Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Lois. Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel,” Kyle Richards wrote.

“She’s resting peacefully in heaven. Love to you and your family,” Sutton Stracke wrote.

Garcelle Beauvais commented with a halo emoji and multiple prayer hands emoji.

Less than 24 hours before announcing her mother had died, Lisa Rinna posted a video of her interviewing her mother, presumably at a party, where her mother said she was drinking a rum and Coke.

"Let’s all raise a glass to Lois," Rinna wrote.

Last week, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed her mother had a stroke.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions,” she captioned a video of her mother dancing. “I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin mourned her grandmother’s passing with a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything,” she wrote.

“Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed.

"Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.' 5:05 am."

In 2019, Rinna wrote on Twitter that her mother had had a stroke several years before.

"My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones," she wrote. "She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."