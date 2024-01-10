New year, new episodes of our favorite shows! That's right: All-new seasons of "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" are upon us after eight months — but who's counting?

Shortly after the writers and actors strikes concluded last year, the "Law & Order" teams returned to work, and we now have a first look at what they've been up to.

In a 60-second trailer, which first debuted on TODAY, new video previews what's ahead for Capt. Olivia Benson, Detective Elliot Stabler and District Attorney Jack McCoy.

Also of note: This is the 25th season for "SVU" and its star Mariska Hargitay, whose Benson is TV's longest-running prime-time live-action character. Her co-star Ice-T, who portrays Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, also holds the title for the longest-running male actor on TV.

The trailer begins with Benson and Fin arriving at a crime scene, and a distraught woman telling Benson, "You have to find her — you have to."

"We're going to find your daughter," Benson responds.

Cut on over to "Organized Crime," where Stabler, portrayed by Chris Meloni, emerges from a car. Then we jump over to a stoic McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, on "Law & Order."

The preview reminds viewers that "the wait is over" Jan. 18.

"It's now or never," "Law & Order's" EADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) says.

We also get our first glimpse of new cast member Reid Scott alongside Mehcad Brooks' Detective Jalen Shaw. News of Scott, known for his work on "Veep," joining the "Law & Order" cast broke in December, and he will portray an NYPD detective, according to NBC. Odelya Halevi's ADA Samantha Maroun and Camryn Manheim's Lt. Kate Dixon also appear.

"No one else needs to die today," Shaw says during a tense conversation.

Flash back to "SVU," where we see Benson kicking down a door.

"This girl was targeted," Benson says, as she sees what was behind the door she kicked down: a wall covered in photos of a young girl.

"You promised me you'd find my daughter!" the woman from the beginning of the trailer emotionally yells at Benson in another scene.

Over on "OC," the trailer shows scenes of Stabler (with a beard!) in action, standing in front of a graffiti-covered wall and driving a car.

"When you're undercover, one mistake and it's all over," he says, as clips of Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) pop up. Ainsley Seiger rounds out the "OC" cast.

"We'll get 'em," Bell says.

"You're damn right I'm going to get 'em," Stabler says.

The trailer displays the text "'Law & Order' Thursday returns" as shots of Price and Stabler play.

The clip ends with Benson in an interrogation room with a man who says, "Can I go home now?"

"That's not how this works," she responds, as the trailer ends.

Yes, Capt. Benson and her team are coming back to us so soon! Courtesy NBC

It's also worth noting the new piece of jewelry Benson sports in the trailer: a gold necklace. Fans will remember Stabler gifted her the gold compass necklace in the "OC" season finale. In that same scene, Stabler told her he would be going away for a while. In the upcoming "OC" premiere, Stabler returns from his dangerous undercover assignment.

"SVU" also stars Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano.

All three shows return Thursday, Jan. 18, with Season 23 of "Law & Order" kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET, Season 25 of "Law & Order: SVU" at 9 p.m. ET and Season Four of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)