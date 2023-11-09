Hollywood actors are getting back to work.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing more than 150,000 film and television performers, has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end their monthslong strike.

“We are thrilled & proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” SAG-AFTRA’s official account posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, late on Nov. 8.

“As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended & all picket locations are closed," the post continued. "We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country."

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher also celebrated the tentative agreement on Instagram.

"We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal!" she wrote.

The tentative deal will now go to SAG-AFTRA’s national board for a vote on Friday, Nov. 10.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike in mid-July after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group that represents major Hollywood studios. (Comcast — the corporation that owns TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal — is one of the entertainment companies represented by the AMPTP.)

The SAG-AFTRA strike overlapped with the Writers Guild of America strike, which began in May and ended in September, resulting in a rare "double strike."

Both groups had similar demands, including higher pay, updated contracts and protections around the use of artificial intelligence.

The tentative agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP includes compensation increases, protections for performers “from the threat of AI,” among other provisions, the guild’s negotiating committee said in a statement Nov. 8.

During both the actors and writers strikes, the production of movies and television series ground to a halt. Now, with the writers strike over and the SAG-AFTRA strike suspended, here’s what to know about the return of fall TV shows.

When are fall TV shows coming back?

Once the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over, broadcast series are likely to be the first projects to go back into production. Many shows will resume filming in late November or early December, according to Deadline.

Wolf Entertainment, which produces the “Law & Order” and “One Chicago” franchises on NBC, and the “FBI” franchise on CBS, is set to begin production on Nov. 27, Deadline reported. This means that the shows could still have 13-episode seasons.

Warren Leight, the former longtime showrunner of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” shared his prediction about the return of “Law & Order: SVU.”

“My guess, #SVU fans, is that SVU manages to salvage a 13 episode season,” Leight wrote on the X platform on Nov. 8. “So glad the entire SVU cast and crew can get back to work. Congratulations @SagAftra for walking these many months. #Solidarity.”

Other shows will likely begin filming in early 2024.

Mike White, the creator of HBO’s “White Lotus,” told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week that the show’s third season would begin filming “at the beginning of the year.”

“It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus,’” he added. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier.”

It sounds like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” will also resume production soon.

After the tentative SAG-AFTRA deal was announced, a fan asked “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson on the X platform, “so abbott s3 gonna start filming soon or what.”

Brunson replied with a video of influencer Tokyo Toni saying, “Well, yes.”

“Criminal Minds: Evolution,” “9-1-1,” “Tracker” and “NCIS” are also among the shows expected to resume production imminently, Deadline reported.

Some shows, including ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” and “Ghosts,” may return with shortened 10-episode seasons, according to Deadline.

How long have Hollywood writers been back at work?

The Writers Guild of America strike ended on Sept. 27, 2023, marking the end of a five-month strike.

When writers returned to work this fall, many networks prioritized projects that had already been close to finished before the strike began, according to Vanity Fair.

For instance, the writers room for Season Four of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” reopened on Oct. 9, the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, told TVLine.

Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” also shared his excitement about resuming writing on the series as soon as the WGA strike ended.

“Very proud of the WGA and its membership, and excited to get back to work on The Last of Us Season 2,” he wrote on the Threads platform in late September. “The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action!”

Writing for the Showtime series “Yellowjackets” also resumed in early October.

“Celebrating the official return of the Yellowjackets writers’ room at the Magic Castle, NATURALLY,” one of the drama’s creators, Ashley Lyle, wrote on the X platform on Oct. 5.

While studios prioritize existing shows, new series may take longer than planned to see the light of day. According to Deadline, many new scripted shows that were scheduled for release in the 2023/2024 season will be pushed to fall 2024.