Kelli Giddish to return for Season 25 premiere of 'Law & Order: SVU'

NYPD Det. Amanda Rollins’ time on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” isn’t over yet.

Kelli Giddish is once again returning to the NBC crime drama and will appear in the Season 25 premiere, TODAY.com confirmed TVLine’s report.

The news comes after Giddish made an appearance during the Season 24 finale after departing “SVU” halfway through the show in December 2022.

It is unknown if Giddish will return for more episodes in the new season.

In an August 2022, Giddish, who starred in “SVU” for 11 seasons, announced that she was leaving the show in an Instagram post.

Her last appearance as a series regular showed Rollins marrying assistant district attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in a spur-of-the-moment courthouse wedding. She then left the Special Victims Unit for a teaching post at Fordham University.

Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in season 24 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Peter Kramer / NBC

In April of this year, TODAY.com confirmed that she would return for the Season 24 finale to tell her former colleagues that she is pregnant. Rollins' pregnancy also coincided with Giddish's real-life pregnancy. The actor and husband Beau Richard welcomed their son, Oldie Richards, on June 20.

In her Season 24 finale appearance, which aired May 18, viewers saw Rollins teaching criminal behavior at the university and returning to her old post after Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler asked her to consult on a case. It appeared as if she enjoyed teaching, but missed solving crime.

Fans can see more of Rollins when Season 25 of “Law & Order: SVU” premieres on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.

In the meantime, Giddish appears to be enjoying her time as a full-time mom.

"Oldie- you’ve brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!)" the actor wrote on her Instagram in September. "You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible."

Mariska Hargitay, who famously plays Det. Olivia Benson, shared a post to her social media accounts on Nov. 28 celebrating Giddish's return.

Set to the tune of Paul Russell's viral hit, "Lil Boo Thang," the two women dance cheerfully on what appears to be a TV set.

"Back with my lil boo thang," Hargitay captioned the post.