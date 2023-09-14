‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Kelli Giddish shares 1st pic of baby boy — and fans love his name

Kelli Giddish is sharing an adorable pic of her newborn son, Oldie.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 43, posted a black-and-white photo Sept. 14 on Instagram showing her and hubby Beau Richards lying with their baby boy between them.

"My husband and I welcomed Oldie Richards on June 20th and we are so in love and so very grateful," she wrote.

She added, "Oldie — you’ve brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!).You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible."

Fans popped into the comments of Giddish's post to coo over baby Oldie — and his unusual name. "Oldie is the cutest name ever!!!" one wrote.

"Congratulations!! love the name! He’s so cute!!! So happy for both you!!," wrote another.

Earlier this month, Giddish posted a nightime video of her and her two older sons, Ludo, 7, and Charlie, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn, playing with their shadows near tall trees.

“Its a dance fight mom, look!” one of the boys yelled as both did hilarious jigs.

Giddish announced she was expecting again June 1.

"Can’t wait to welcome our baby boy soon!" she wrote alongside a photo of her giving her smiling husband a kiss on the cheek.

In a fun twist, Giddish's pregnancy coincided with the pregnancy of her "SVU" character, NYPD detective-turned-professor Amanda Rollins.

Rollins is currently expecting a child with her new husband, ADA Dominick Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino.

Many “SVU” fans noted the coincidence when Giddish shared her own baby news, with some having a little fun with the timing.

Next to the pic of the actor smooching her husband, one fan joked, “That’s not Carisi!”