‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Kelli Giddish is pregnant! See her announcement

Kelli Giddish is ready to welcome her third child on "Law & Order: SVU" and in real life!

The actor, who plays Amanda Rollins on the show, shared on Instagram on June 1 that she and husband Beau Richards will be welcoming a son.

"Can’t wait to welcome our baby boy soon! @botorious," Giddish captioned a sweet photo of her giving a smiling Richards a kiss on the cheek.

On "Law & Order: SVU," Giddish plays detective-turned-professor Amanda Rollins, who is also pregnant with her third child after having two girls from previous relationships.

Giddish, 43, departed the cast of “SVU” in December after 12 seasons with the show. She returned in a guest-starring role during the crossover plotline in the last few episodes of the latest seasons of “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

This is her first child with Richards, whom she married in 2021. Giddish has sons Ludo, 7, and Charlie, 4, with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn.

In another mirror of real life, Rollins is having her first child on the show with her new husband, assistant district attorney Dominick Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino.

"That’s not Carisi! 😂 CONGRATS," one fan joked on Instagram about the photo with Richards.

"What a beautiful picture!! Congratulations! That is one lucky little boy! We are so happy for you and your little family. You are thriving!" another fan wrote.

No, that's not a prosthetic belly. Kelli Giddish (left) shows off her baby bump with star Mariska Hargitay filming on location for "Law & Order: Organized Crime" on April 17. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Giddish had been seen with a visible baby bump on the set of the show as far back as April, including one shot of "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay cradling her belly.

Her pregnancies with her two sons were also written into episodes of "SVU." Rollins revealed to Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler that she and Carisi are expecting a child in episodes of "SVU" and "Organized Crime" that aired last month.