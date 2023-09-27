Kyle Richards shows support for husband Mauricio Umansky on ‘DWTS’ amid 'rough year'

Kyle Richards urged her fans to vote for her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 26, even amid "the most challenging" year of their 27-year marriage, the couple said earlier this year.

Umansky, 53, performed with "DWTS" pro Emma Slater during the Season 32 premiere, and Richards made sure her followers knew how to support her husband, including how to watch and how to vote for him to make it to the next round.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater perform during the Season 32 premiere of "Dancing With the Stars." Eric McCandless / ABC

Richards and Umansky's marriage has been in the spotlight over the summer, as the pair denied reports they were getting divorced in July.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," the couple wrote in a joint statement shared on Instagram in July, adding there had been "no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

At the same time, Richards, 54, was also at the center of other reports speculating that she had started dating country singer Morgan Wade, 28, as the pair developed a close friendship.

Richards addressed the speculation around her relationship with Wade, including recent photos of the pair having an outing in Paris, during a Q&A session on Amazon Live, according to People.

"We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online," Richards said. "There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip? They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there."

Richards previously starred in Wade's music video for "Fall in Love With Me," which premiered Aug. 10 and shows the pair feeding each other fruit and almost sharing a kiss.

"It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," Richards and Wade wrote in a joint Instagram post in August.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996 and have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.