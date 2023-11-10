Even after Susan Noles' elimination from ABC's "Golden Bachelor," she continues to get appreciation, most recently from her "Kardashians" look-alike.

During the "Women Tell All" episode, which aired Nov. 9, Kris Jenner shared a message reflecting on her interest in the show and highlighted her love for her doppelgänger's style.

Host Jesse Palmer introduced the special message for the contestants and Noles during the episode that reunites the eliminated women.

“We’re so grateful for all of you because you really were all so inspiring and your stories, it really touched so many people," Palmer said.

"In fact, there’s somebody that your stories touched as well, and she sent us a video, so here it is — Susan get ready."

In an appreciative video, Jenner shared her and her family's love for the show.

“This has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since Trista and Ryan," Jenner said, referring to the couple who got engaged on the first season of "The Bachelorette." "So thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure, you guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family."

While Jenner sent compliments to all of the show's contestants, one particular former contestant's appearance stood out to her.

"We are obsessed with all of you, but me? Susan, you are amazing, and (I) love your style, love the hair and you nailed it, doll,” Jenner said.

Noles teared up at the heartwarming video.

“I’m crying. I love her,” Noles said.

Noles was a fan favorite up until her elimination from the show Oct. 26. John Fleenor / ABC

From the start of the show, fans were quick to notice the similarities between Noles and the "Kardashians" mom and manager — or momager.

During the episode, one fan took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share the iconic Spider-Man meme to sum up Noles watching Jenner's video message.

While the resemblance between the two is no secret, it is the first time Jenner acknowledged the resemblance on the show.

Fans were ecstatic about the recognition Noles received.

"SUSAN GOT A SHOUTOUT FROM KRIS JENNER I’M SO HAPPY FOR HER," one fan wrote on X, sharing a photo of Noles' teary-eyed reaction to Jenner's message.

While it may be the most touching, this isn't Jenner's first interaction with the "Golden Bachelor" cast.

Jenner previously met the show's star, Gerry Turner, who shared a photo of them together Oct. 26 on Instagram.

@goldengerryturner via Instagram

"I met Kris! We both have shows on tonight you can watch," he wrote in the caption.

Even then, the resemblance between Jenner and Noles did not go unnoticed.

The comments were flooded with people pointing out that the photo looked a lot like one of Turner and a certain "Golden Bachelor" contestant.

"um gerry, that's susan from your season," one person commented.

Another person commented, "Is that Kris or Susan? I can’t tell them apart 😂"

Jenner's "Golden Bachelor" look-alike also commented on Turner's post.

"Omg ❤️," Noles wrote.