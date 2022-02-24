Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland re-create Spider-Man meme

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" delighted fans with cameos from Marvel's most well-known villains — and heroes.

In addition to starring Tom Holland, who has been playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, the action-packed adventure featured Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played earlier versions of the character in 2012 and 2002, respectively.

Fans were shocked to see the two former "Spider-Man" actors return to their roles. Shortly after the movie was released, a meme based on a 1960's Spider-Man cartoon started circulating on social media.

A 1960's-era still from a "Spider-Man" animated cartoon shows three characters pointing at each other. Spider-Man Series

The image is far from new, and has gone viral before, but for the first time, the official Twitter behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" got in on the fun.

"of course, we got THE meme," joked the film's official Twitter account, along with information about when the movie would be available to watch at home.

The simple photo showed all three "Spider-Man" actors perfectly re-creating the meme, though unlike the animated image, the actors left their faces uncovered.

"Your new lock screen just dropped," joked the film's Twitter account in another post.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at what went into re-creating the meme in a Special Features preview of “Spider-Man: No Way Home," which dropped on YouTube yesterday. In that video, Garfield said it wasn't uncommon for himself, Maguire and Holland to joke around between takes.

"Me and Tobey arrived and all of our arms would just open," Garfield said.

According to Deadline, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" received the 3rd biggest box office opening of all time. During an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland talked about how great it was to act alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who plays his best friend.

Holland remembered shooting his last scene with them on-set.

“We’ve been making these films for five years now,” he said. “We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way. We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.]"

"[It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers," Holland continued. "So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

