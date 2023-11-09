Kris Jenner sees a lot of her first husband, Robert Kardashian, and her son, Rob, in Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum.

While hanging out with the baby on Season Four, Episode Seven, of "The Kardashians," Jenner told Kardashian that Tatum looks like the "spitting image of your dad and your brother."

"It's freaking me out," she said.

"Tatum is Robert Kardashian Senior," Jenner explained in a confessional. "He is my ex-husband in a baby form. Even his little mannerisms, his little smile, the way he looks at me. I look through those eyes and I see his little soul and I can just — yup, there he is. The DNA is real."

In July 2022, Kardashian welcomed her son with the help of a surrogate.

She shares her baby boy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and when their little guy was born, it took Kardashian a while to settle on a name for their baby.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him,” she explained on Season Three of “The Kardashians."

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name," she said. "Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Kardashian and Thompson are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter, True.

Defense attorney Robert Kardashian listens to testimony as O. J. Simpson appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 30, 1994. AP

In July, they celebrated Tatum’s first birthday when they threw him a space-themed party.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”