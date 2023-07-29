Khloé Kardashian went all out for her son Tatum's 1st birthday.

On her Instagram story, the mom of two documented the space-themed party she threw for her son, with out of this world decorations, treats and activities.

In a series of photos and videos, Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at the event, starting with the entrance, which was decorated with blue and white balloons and a cutout of a cartoon astronaut.

For the decor, she added little toy jetpacks behind the seats of every child’s chair. Tatum’s name was also displayed on the wall, written in a space-themed font.

Behind the scenes of Tatum's 1st birthday party. Instagram

There was also a station for guests to pick out a space helmet as a party favor with a sign that read "Prepare for takeoff!"

For dessert, there were space-themed cupcakes, decorated with gold moons, as well as blue glazed doughnuts. There were also baskets of waffle fries and fruit and chips prepared in the shape of stars.

Tatum's birthday cake was layered with a blue globe and an astronaut sitting on top, featuring a moon and a rocket ship.

In one of Kardashian's videos, Tatum's older sister True helped him blow out his candle after the guests sang "happy birthday."

Tatum's birthday cake. Instagram

At the party, guests could build rockets out of blue playdough and paint pictures of astronauts. Other activities included a slime-making station, with beads, sequins, glitter and mini astronauts to add into the mix.

"A party is not a party without a little artistry," Kardashian said in one of her videos.

"Tatum's Space Slime Making." Instagram

Some notable party guests in attendance included Tatum's cousins, Dream and Psalm.

Khloé Kardashian and her niece, Dream. Instagram

Kardashian shares True, 5, and Tatum with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In an Instagram post July 28, the Good American co-founder wished her son a happy birthday and shared some sweet photos of them from the year.

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she wrote in the caption. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True. She is so proud to call you hers."

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever," Kardashian continued. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

"I cannot believe you are already one. Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," she added.