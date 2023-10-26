Kris Jenner reveals cheating on ex-husband Robert Kardashian is her ‘life’s biggest regret’

Kris Jenner is opening up about her past history of cheating in a new episode of "The Kardashians."

The family matriarch sat down with daughter Khloé Kardashian for a conversation about her past in a scene that spanned two episodes. The previous episode, released Oct. 18, showed Khloé opening up to her mother about her struggle to trust again after being cheated on repeatedly by her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“What was the mindset when you cheated?” Khloé asked Kris in the final moments of last week's episode. She was seemingly referring to the allegations of Kris cheating on her first husband and Khloé’s dad, the late Robert Kardashian, with Caitlyn Jenner.

“You’re asking me?” Kris replied, shocked.

“Who the f--- else am I talking to?” Khloé responded.

In 1991, Kris married Caitlyn just one month after her divorce from Robert, who is the father of her first four children.

In the Oct. 26 episode, Khloé asked her mother why she decided to step out on her dad.

"You have four kids and your whole family, this whole thing," she said.

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions," Kris replied. Khloé pressed her mom, asking what specifically made her "want to look elsewhere."

Kris responded that she didn't know.

"(Robert) was such a great husband and such a great dad and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else," she replied. "And I made a huge mistake. That's like my life's biggest regret."

Kris went on to say that she and Robert became "best friends" after their divorce.

"We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time," she said. "And I did have regrets. I thought, 'Wow, what was I thinking?'"

Kris went on to say that she was still thankful for those mistakes because it brought her two youngest daughters into her life.

"You know, I'm not proud of the way that I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason," she said. "I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan. And without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie."

"I just want you to be happy," she concluded with a sigh.

Much of Khloé's storyline during Season Four of "The Kardashians" has focused on her relationship with Tristan, who had been living in her home with their children and his younger brother Amari, who has epilepsy and uses a wheelchair. Tristan and Amari moved in following the early death of their mother in January 2023, and when Tristan's home's roof unexpectedly caved in.

She has insisted that she has no intention of rekindling things with her ex after he famously fathered another child while still dating Khloé and going through a surrogate process for their second child, Tatum.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003. Kris and Caitlyn split up in October 2013. Kris has been with her current partner, Corey Gamble, since 2014.