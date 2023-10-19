Khloé Kardashian is getting real with her mom, Kris Jenner.

On Season Four, Episode Four, of "The Kardashians," the two ladies got into a heated confrontation when they sat down to talk about Khloé's love life.

As Khloé opened up about all the men who did her wrong in her life, such as Tristan Thompson, who fathered a baby with another woman while they were still together, she then turned her attention towards Kris and asked the momager why she allegedly cheated in the past.

"What was the mindset when you cheated?" Khloé asked Kris, seemingly referring to the allegations of Kris cheating on her first husband and Khloé's dad, Robert Kardashian, with Caitlyn Jenner.

"You're asking me?" Kris replied, shocked.

"Who the f--- else am I talking to?" Khloé responded.

The whole conversation started when Khloé met up with her mom outside and Kris asked her how things were going with Tristan.

In January 2023, Tristan’s roof caved in while he was mourning the loss of his 53-year-old mother, Andrea, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack. Tristan later moved in with Khloé when he became the sole caregiver for his brother, Amari, who has epilepsy and uses a wheelchair.

While thinking about the question, Khloé thought about her relationship with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, whom she divorced in 2016.

"I mean, I don't know until I get there," she said. "But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy and whatever that means."

"But with all that being said, I remember Lamar and I were divorced already or separated, I forget. And the first time I saw him with someone in a magazine or online somewhere, and I remember it still stung. But I didn't want to be with him."

"And the same goes with Tristan. I imagine that the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit," she said. "I don't know, but I think that's probably normal."

Later in the conversation, Khloé talked about Tristan's "greatness" and said it does "infuriate" her that he will one day share that with another person after she helped "mold" him into the "great" person he is today.

"That's very frustrating for me. But that's no reason for me to just settle for someone who didn't feel this way about me," she said. "Everyone was thinking about themselves. Everyone! From all the girls, they were thinking about themselves to Tristan, every time this happened, like, no one ever thought about me."

"And so what I'm doing right now is, I'm thinking about me. It's frustrating that almost my entire life of men, they all have to realize how great I am after they've shown me how terrible they can be," Khloé continued. "When I knew how great they were to begin with. So why can't someone see how great I am to begin with?"