Why ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner cried during the rose ceremony

The competition is heating up on "The Golden Bachelor!"

In the Oct. 5 episode of the hit ABC program, viewers saw Gerry Turner become emotional at the rose ceremony when he had to say goodbye to four more contestants — Natascha, Jeanie, Marina and Peggy — who were all vying for his heart.

“A few days ago, we all met. We were strangers. We didn’t know anything about each other," Turner said at the beginning of the ceremony. "And today, I look at this group of women and you’re all my friends. That really makes a night like this very difficult for me but I know this process is working and I so appreciate every one of you, and I hope you know that I have high, strong feelings for all of you.”

While handing out roses to Leslie, Joan, Edith, Ellen, Sandra, Susan, Christina, Faith, April and Kathy, Turner started crying when he looked down at his final rose and had to decide who to eliminate.

While seeing how much distress he was in, host Jesse Palmer then approached Turner and asked if he was doing OK.

Gerry Turner during the rose ceremony on "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor / ABC

"Yeah, I'm good," Turner said while tearing up.

Palmer noted that the rose ceremonies are often “the worst part” of the entire show.

“It’s somber," Turner said in a confessional about the moment. "The feeling is just overwhelming to work hard to develop friendships with three women and not be able to take the next step is disheartening.”

Turner's tearful goodbye at the ceremony comes after he eliminated six women, including Patty James, mom of former bachelor Matt James, in the debut episode of the show.

Fans, who have been watching all the drama go down, have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express how much they love the program.

“Not me crying at 9:30am on a Saturday watching the #GoldenBachelor because they’re all so genuine and sweet and deserving of love,” one person tweeted.

Another said, “I love these women. I wish they were all my aunts. This is so much more fun than the regular bachelor #GoldenBachelor.”

A third added, “How are we ever supposed to go back to the other bachelor format?! This is so wholesome and authentic. We need this. #GoldenBachelor.”