Matt James’ mom will be on 'The Golden Bachelor.' What we know about Patty James

Patty James is ready to give love a chance — the same way that her son did.

The mother of the former "Bachelor" star Matt James will be one of 22 women vying for Gerry Turner's heart on "The Golden Bachelor."

In her “Golden Bachelor” bio, Patty James, a retired real estate professional, noted that she's an "avid sailor" who "can’t start her day without a cup of coffee."

Patty from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

She also revealed what she's looking for in a partner. “I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with," she said.

Plus, as the mom of a former Bachelor, she's practically Bachelor Nation royalty. Read on to learn more about Matt James' mom, Patty James.

She's a mom of two sons

Patty James frequently posts photos of her two grown sons, Matt and John James. In the caption of a photo shared in February 2021, she wrote, "All my life You have been faithful."

It seems like the affection is given to them right back.

For her 70th birthday, Matt James shared a montage of pics of his mother over the years and talked about all the ways she has inspired him to be a better man.

“Lord I realize daily what a blessing it has been having mom with us this long,” he wrote.

“I pray I can be half the human she has been and walk as fearlessly in faith as she has,” Matt James added.

She's been single for nearly 3 decades

According to her "Golden Bachelor" bio, Patty James has been single for "almost 30 years." She and her ex-husband Manny James divorced while their kids were still young due.

They split due to infidelity, as Matt James explained on "The Bachelor." Following years of estrangement, Manny James appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

"Tonight’s convo with my dad was hard to experience, and it’s just as hard to watch all this time later, especially knowing the world is watching with me,” Matt James tweeted.

He continued, "I’m so proud of myself for being vulnerable, and I’m so proud of my mother. I wouldn’t be who I am without my dad. That’s a fact.”

She has a close bond with Matt James' girlfriend and 'Bachelor' winner

Patty James frequently shouts out her son's girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, who won Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

In June, Patty James took a trip with the couple to Greece. Then, in December 2021, she said she was sad Kirkconnell wasn't with them for Christmas: "The only thing missing is… Rach. Can’t wait to see you in a few days, Rachael."

Patty James appears to be equally supportive of her other son’s girlfriend, posting photos for her birthday.

Here's what she's looking for in a partner

According to her "Golden Bachelor" bio, Patty James said she's "hoping to meet a kind, funny, smart and confident man for herself."

In a promo clip for the show, she also said she's "looking for someone that cares about family like I do.”

Maybe she'll find what she's looking for in Turner.