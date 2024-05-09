David Beckham says he texted Tom Brady after his roast: 'It was hard to watch'

David Beckham is opening up about his reaction to Tom Brady's recent roast on Netflix.

During a May 8 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Beckham was asked what he thought of “The Roast of Tom Brady” where comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Tony Hinchcliffe and more made fun of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Beckham if he saw the live event on Netflix, the former soccer star said he did — but he made it clear that he would never subject himself to a roast.

"Definitely not," he said.

"The whole concept is quite funny. It was very funny,” he said of the roast. “But, I know Tom well and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK ... He’s more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch.”

"The Roast of Tom Brady" aired on Netflix on May 5. As comedians took the stage one by one, they poked fun at how his successful football career came with sacrifices and didn't shy away from talking about personal subjects, like his divorce from ex Gisele Bündchen.

But during a May 6 episode of "The Howard Stern Show," Glaser revealed the off-limit topic she and other comedians jointly agreed on — Brady's children. He shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 14 and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table,” she told Howard Stern.

Tom Brady and Nikki Glaser on stage during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time," which aired live May 5, 2024. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Beckham's thoughtful gesture toward the former star quarterback isn't the first time they've put their friendship on display. In January 2023, Brady posted a photo on Instagram of him and his daughter Vivian hanging out with Beckham and his daughter Harper, now 12.

"Daddy Daughter Dates ❤️," he wrote above the snap.

In 2019, Beckham also shared some sweet photos of himself and Harper ice skating, and Brady left his reaction in the comments.

“The sweetest!!!!!,” he penned.