Tom Brady's kids are close to his heart, and the football star is celebrating his son Jack's Sweet 16.

In honor of his oldest son's 16th birthday, the former NFL quarterback dedicated a sweet post to the teenager on Instagram.

"16 years of joy with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for," Brady said. "You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."

Brady then considered the next milestone in his son's life: getting a learner's permit.

"Hahahaha …. I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road," Brady said, adding a slew of grimacing and laughing emojis.

Brady shares Jack with actor Bridget Moynahan, and also has two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen: Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom Brady's three children: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. @tombrady via Instagram

Here's what to know about Brady's three children.

Jack, 16

Born John Edward Thomas, Brady's oldest child goes by Jack. Brady and Moynahan welcomed him in August 2007.

While Brady revealed last year Jack was playing high school football, he said on ESPN’s "NFL Live" in June he hopes his son doesn't play professional football.

"I wouldn’t choose for him to (play football), because there’s too many crazy expectations that people would put on him, most of them probably very unfair, actually," Brady said.

"I hope he finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something he loves to do," he added.

Benjamin, 13

Brady married Bundchen in February 2009, and the pair welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein, in December 2009.

Vivian, 10

Brady and Bundchen's second child, Vivian Lake, was born in December 2012.