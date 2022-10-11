Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the undeniable power couples of the National Football League.

Together for 16 years and married for 13, the quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Soon after the relationship started, Brady's ex girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, announced she was pregnant with his son.

Bündchen told Vanity Fair that was a tough time for her. "We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing," she said.

Still, Bündchen stayed by Brady's side and supported him both on and off the field. After 22 seasons, Brady retired from professional football in February 2022, only to change his mind two months later and play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Recently, though, their relationship has been in the public eye again.

In October 2022, NBC News confirmed that Bündchen and Brady both hired divorce attorneys amid reports that they were going through a tough time in their marriage. On Oct. 4, TODAY reached out to both Brady and Bundchen’s representatives, who declined to comment.

Here’s a timeline of Brady and Bündchen’s relationship, in their own words.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the The 2019 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / WireImage

2006: Brady and Bündchen go on a blind date

Brady and Bündchen first met in December 2006 when their mutual friends set them up on a blind date.

“I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’" Brady recalled in a September 2021 interview for WSJ Magazine. “I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life.”

Bündchen recalled their first encounter in a March 2009 interview with Vanity Fair. Bündchen said she thought that Brady had the "most beautiful, charismatic smile" that she's ever seen.

Gisele Bndchen and Tom Brady attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

After talking to him for three hours, Bündchen said that she didn't want to leave. She remembered feeling "connected" to him on that very day.

“Love is something that grows, that comes from nourishment; it builds. But there is a great feeling that happens, that is telling you, I don’t want to leave this room! Whatever that’s called, that’s what happened," she said.

2006: Brady learns he's going to be a father

Soon after they started dating, Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with his child and planned on having the baby.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us,” Bündchen recalled to Vanity Fair. “In the beginning, you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, whoops —wake-up call!”

Bündchen, in the interview, said she thought about whether or not she should stay with the athlete. If they broke up, then he could possibly work things out with his ex.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2008. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“But when people break up, it’s for a reason," she said.

Staying together through Moynahan's pregnancy only made Bündchen learn how strong she and her beau were as a couple. In fact, she called it a "blessing" because it showed them both what they were made of.

“I wouldn’t have seen the integrity in him — the way he was a good person through all the times. I was like, You have the heart in a good place!" she said. "It made me feel more in love with him; it made me realize who he was. Our relationship has become so much stronger, and I think I wouldn’t be as certain as I am today if it weren’t for that.”

2007: Brady's son Jack is born

In August 2007, Brady officially became a father when he welcomed son John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan.

In a September 2018 interview with People, Bündchen said that she was "grateful" for Moynahan because she brought Jack into the world. “He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand,” Bündchen said.

“I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without (Jack). I call him my bonus child," she said.

2009: Brady and Bündchen get married

Brady and Bündchen got married in February 2009, just one month after they got engaged.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in California before they had their second ceremony in April 2009 at Bündchen’s Costa Rica home.

They welcome their first child together

In December 2009, Bündchen became a mom when she welcomed her first child, son Benjamin Rein Brady, with the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

Looking back on that time in 2018, Bündchen said she had a hard time adjusting.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” she told People. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

Bündchen added that being a parent had sometimes taken a toll on her marriage. “You’re overwhelmed and tired and then you’re not the nicest partner,” she said.

2012: They welcome their second child

In December 2012, the couple expanded their family when they welcomed their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, into the world.

On Facebook, Bündchen shared a photo of herself holding her daughter's tiny hand. She captioned it, "We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel."

2015: Brady denies divorce rumors

In 2015, Brady was accused of playing with under-inflated footballs during the New England Patriots’ win against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship game. The scandal was known as "Deflategate."

Amid the turbulence, headlines about Brady's marriage sprung up. However, Brady affirmed the strength of his relationship during a radio interview with Boston’s WEEI 93.7 FM.

“We’re in a great place, I’ll just say that,” Brady said at the time, per People. “I’m a lucky man. I’ve been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there’s no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I’ve been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don’t think anything will ever get in the way of that.”

2020: Brady gets real about how football career impacts his marriage

Brady shed some light on his marriage with Bündchen during a 2020 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’" he said.

"And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’"

Brady said that hearing about his wife's issues in the marriage was a big wake-up call for him and he started to focus more on his family.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchden in 2008, when they first started dating. Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

2022: Brady announces he's retiring from football

After 22 seasons on the field, Brady announced that he was leaving his football career behind.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," Brady wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in February 2022.

Bündchen also expressed her joy over her husband leaving football.

On Instagram, she wrote, "I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!"

Soon after, Brady un-retires from football

Less than two months after he announced his retirement, Brady reneged on his decision to leave the NFL and said his "place is still on the field. And not in the stands."

"That time will come," he tweeted in March. "But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Bündchen wrote in the comments of his post, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Bündchen then expresses concerns over Brady's return to football

Despite her initially supporting his decision, Bündchen said that she did have concerns over Brady's return to football.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told ELLE in September 2022. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at The Met Gala in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Bündchen added that she's been very supportive of Brady's NFL career and it makes her "happy."

However, the 42-year-old does have a "huge list of things" that she wants to accomplish too.

Bündchen and Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers

Amid reports that the two are facing marital woes, NBC News confirmed that Bündchen and Brady both hired divorce attorneys in October 2022.