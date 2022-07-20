See the ‘AGT’ judges go crazy over a country trio’s Dolly Parton-inspired bop

Dolly Parton didn’t appear on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” but her presence was definitely felt.

Two sisters and their cousin who make up a trio from Mississippi called Chapel Hart received the coveted Golden Buzzer after performing an original song called “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a follow-up to Parton’s classic “Jolene.”

The rousing number got audience members out of their seats, and after the song ended, the crowd chanted, “Golden Buzzer!”

“I needed you today. That was fantastic. I love you,” judge Simon Cowell said before he asked if they’d been trying to get a record deal.

“We’ve been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years, but it’s been kind of hard when country music doesn’t always look like us,” said one of the members, while getting choked up.

Cowell’s fellow judges also couldn’t heap enough praise on the trio.

“I love the song. I love the energy. I love the look,” Howie Mandel said. “You say country music doesn’t look like you. That is your win because you are going to be the original.”

Chapel Hart's infectious smile — and infectious music — won over the "America's Got Talent" judges. NBC

“Your joy is infectious and everything that you’re giving it’s received over here and I loved it,” Heidi Klum said.

“Everything was perfect. The song, the energy. You guys look like you’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’m so proud of you guys,” Sofia Vergara said.

Cowell and Klum said they would give them the Golden Buzzer if they hadn’t already used it, prompting the crowd to start chanting “Golden Buzzer” again.

The judges then conferred with host Terry Crews and a few moments later they hit the Golden Buzzer, sending the group to the live rounds of the show.

Chapel Hart is one of many compelling acts looking to win the whole shebang on “America’s Got Talent.” The show has already handed out the Golden Buzzer to a Polish teenage singer during her first trip to America, as well as an 11-year-old girl who had been planted in the audience.

“AGT” this week also featured a moving performance from Amanda Mammana, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter with a speech impediment.

“You spoke to us very honestly about the issues you have with your speech, and it’s terrifying auditioning when you don’t have an issue like that,” Cowell told her. “And then you’re amazing. Your voice is so pure, so beautiful. And also you’re a good songwriter. And I think you’re an incredible person.”