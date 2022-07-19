‘AGT’ contestant who stutters brings down the house with an emotional performance

A teenager who stutters put on a performance for the ages on “America’s Got Talent.”

Amanda Mammana, 19, performed an original song while playing the guitar after she informed the judges about her speech impediment while filling them in on her name, age and where she lives.

“As you can probably tell, I have a bit of a speech impediment and it was definitely something that caused me to shy away and to hide, but I found that I don’t stutter when I sing,” the Connecticut native said in a clip of the performance that was released by NBC ahead of Tuesday’s episode.

“I will be singing a song that I wrote, and it’s just about some hard times, and if I could go back and change those things, I wouldn’t because they made me, me,” she said.

Her performance of a slow song earned her a standing ovation from the audience and the judges, while she was moved to tears. After Mammana finished her audition, she explained that there were times she felt like she wasn’t good enough while growing up.

“You are good enough,” someone from the audience shouted, prompting a round of applause.

Amanda Mammana's singing and songwriting skills were on display. NBC

The judges couldn’t have agreed more.

“Good enough doesn’t explain what we just heard,” Howie Mandel said. “It’s not only good, it’s great. And look how you’re moving this audience. And I believe you’re moving millions of people right now at home. I just want to say thank you.”

“You have a really, really beautiful voice. I love your voice,” Heidi Klum said. “There is a fire inside of you, and I want to see more of it.”

Related:

“I loved it. I thought it was so authentic. Thank you for having the guts to follow your heart,” Sofia Vergara said.

Simon Cowell was equally impressed.

“You spoke to us very honestly about the issues you have with your speech, and it’s terrifying auditioning when you don’t have an issue like that,” he said. “And then you’re amazing. Your voice is so pure, so beautiful. And also you’re a good songwriter. And I think you’re an incredible person.”

After feedback like that, it was no surprise to hear each judge gave her a “yes.” You can see Mammana’s performance on Tuesday’s episode at 8 p.m. ET.