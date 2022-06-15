Sara James once heard that “dreams will come true” in America.

So, on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the 13-year-old singer from Poland decided to put that adage to the test.

Shortly after she took the talent show stage for her audition, the teen told the "AGT" judges, "When I was little, I was always watching the videos on YouTube of the show, and I was so amazed by that."

But she was far more amazed to actually be on the show during her very first visit to the U.S.

"They say that, in America, everything is coming true, that dreams will come true," James said. "So I check if that’s true.”

Sara James charmed the "America's Got Talent” crowd with her words before impressing them with her vocals. NBC

She did that by belting out a beautiful version of Billie Eilish’s 2018 track “Lovely,” with a voice that echoed the richness and depth of the Grammy winner’s original vocals.

The performance earned James a standing ovation from the audience and from three of the four judges on the panel.

While Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara got to their feet, Simon Cowell remained seated and spoke to the young contestant.

Related: 11-year-old was planted in the ‘AGT’ audience, gets Golden Buzzer after shocking judges

“We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” he said, clearly surprised by James’ powerful performance. “You have a real star glow about you.”

Then, thinking back to his own first trip to the U.S. as a young man, the 62-year-old summed it up as a moment he’ll never forget, and he added, “I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever.”

That’s when he reached out and hit the Golden Buzzer, which means James has a one-way ticket to the live rounds of the competition.

Sara James broke down in tears after getting the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent.” NBC

"Thank you so much," James said through happy tears.

That makes her the third contestant from Season 17 to earn that honor so far.

On the first episode of the season, sax player Avery Dixon got the golden treatment from host Terry Crews, and just last week, Mandel buzzed in for 11-year-old singer Maddie Baez Taylor.

Related video: