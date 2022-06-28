Opera singer wows ‘AGT’ judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Céline Dion

An opera singer wowed “America’s Got Talent” judges when she sang a rendition of “Over the Rainbow” mimicking Ariana Grande, Céline Dion and even Apple's virtual assistant, Siri.

Merissa Beddows, 23, got her big chance to perform in front of judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews on Tuesday's show.

When she first took the stage and revealed that she was an opera singer studying at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Cowell seemed unimpressed.

"Whoopie," Cowell whispered to Vergara, covering his mouth.

Beddows then explained how her audition would work.

"I would like to play a game," she told Klum, who held up a large die covered with the names of famous singers and fictional characters.

"This die has six of some of my most favorite impressions that I do on it," she said. "I'm going to begin singing somewhere 'Over the Rainbow' as me, and then I'm going to ask you to give me a name."

Then Buddows launched into an opera rendition of the hit song originally performed by Judy Garland in 1939's "The Wizard of Oz."

Merissa Beddows sings "Over the Rainbow" as her grandmother on "America's Got Talent." NBC

While Beddows sang the tune, Cowell didn’t seem impressed — until Klum called for her first impression.

That's when Beddows changed up her singing style and did a couple of high notes just like Grande. Her voice even sounded softer too.

Cowell laughed in his chair, while Crews clapped from the side of the stage. Klum then asked Beddows to take on Nicks and Dion.

Beddows also had the audience laughing when she sang a part of "Over the Rainbow" as her grandmother, Snow White and Apple's virtual assistant, Siri.

Everything was so seamless that Beddows got a standing ovation from the audience.

All four of the judges rose as well to show how much they liked her audition.

"Beautiful, Vergara said, clapping her hands.