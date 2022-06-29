Choir stuns ‘AGT’ judges with ‘fantastically creepy’ performance of Britney Spears song

On Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," judges and audience members alike were blown away by an otherworldy performance from the Dremeka Choir.

The music group, who call themselves the only metal choir in the world, began their performance with an guttural rendition of the opera classic "O Fortuna."

Judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum looked alarmed, with Mandell leaning over to an unblinking Klum to call the performance "scary."

"Ooh. 'The Omen!'" joked Cowell, referencing the 1976 horror movie as the red-and-black dressed choir made dramatic facial expressions and spread their arms wide.

"Something else must happen, that can't be it!" said Klum, just as the lights began to flash and a metal version of Britney Spears' "Toxic" began to play, much to the delight of the audience.

Klum, however, wasn't impressed - she quickly hit her red 'X' buzzer, conveying her dislike of the performance. Cowell looked at her in shock.

"I love them," he said to Vergara, who danced along as the song continued.

When the group finished the song, the audience hesitated for a moment before bursting into applause. The judges bantered for a moment before delivering their verdicts.

"It was like demons, in a choir, singing the song from 'The Omen,' then going into Britney Spears," said Cowell, again referencing the classic supernatural film. "“It was so fantastically creepy, but I’m all for going to the dark side occasionally, so I get it."

Vergara said that she had been "dreading" the "unexpected performance," but was quickly won over.

"Suddenly, I was like, in some kind of movie with dragons or vampires or something," the "Modern Family" star gushed. "I thought it was very spectacular and creative."

The Dremeka Choir on episode 1705 of "America's Got Talent." Trae Patton / NBC

Klum said that she had hit her buzzer because she didn't "particularly love" the number.

"I don’t think that people necessarily would buy a ticket to come and watch this," she said.

When it came time to vote, Cowell and Vergara were quick yeses, while Klum voted no.

"The queen of Halloween gave you a no!" joked Mandel. "Nothing thrills me more than to give you your third yes."

As the group walked off stage, Cowell joked that they could come back dressed as monsters for the next round.

