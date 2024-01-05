Love was in the air during the "Golden Bachelor" wedding.

Minutes before Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old retired restauranteur from Hudson, Indiana, married Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, in a live ceremony, another Bachelor Nation couple got engaged.

Brayden Bowers, 25, popped the question to his girlfriend Christina Mandrell, 28, on live television after revealing their relationship just last month.

Bowers, who was a contestant on Charity Lawson's 20th season of "The Bachelorette" and returned to the franchise for the ninth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," has been dating Mandrell, who was a contestant on Zach Shallcross' 27th season of "The Bachelor" since late summer.

The proposal happened during an on-camera interview with "Bachelor Nation" host Jesse Palmer. Just before asking Mandrell to marry him, Bowers revealed that he will be moving to Nashville this weekend and living with Mandrell. Then, he took the mic from Palmer.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Like Gerry said, it’s like we have such little time, and Theresa — they’re the biggest inspiration. I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you," Bowers said before getting down on one knee.

In an exclusive interview with the producers of "Bachelor Nation," Bowers, who works as a traveling nurse, revealed that he and Mandrell started talking shortly after filming for "Bachelor in Paradise" wrapped.

"We just instantly clicked," Bowers said. Though their relationship began long-distance with Bowers living in San Diego and Mandrell living in Nashville, they flew back and forth to see each other.

Mandrell shares a 7-year-old daughter, Blakey May, with her ex-husband Blake Dennis. "I specifically responded to (an Instagram) story of her with Blakely because I wanted to subtly let her know that having a daughter isn’t something that scares me away. Her being such a good mom is actually something I’m attracted to," Bowers told "Bachelor Nation."

After Bowers experienced a severe boating accident, he declared his love for Mandrell. "I told her I just had this life-changing experience and I know it may be early, but I had to tell her that I loved her and had these strong feelings. Without skipping a beat, she was just like, 'I love you too.'”

They publicly announced their relationship on Dec. 8, 2023 on Instagram with Mandrell writing in part, "AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special. In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world."

Although Bowers said he got Gerry and Theresa's permission to propose, the newest "Bachelor Nation" couple was criticized online for getting engaged during a wedding.

"I really thought Brayden was giving Christina a pair of earrings and it was a joke until Jesse clarified bc it was that unbelievable someone would get engaged at someone else’s wedding," wrote one used on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"BRAYDEN AND CHRISTINA JUST GOT ENGAGED...THIS WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD," wrote another user.