'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry and Theresa are married! Here's what happened during their wedding

Gerry and Thersea 'don't stop believing' in their first dance The special ended with a singalong to "Don't Stop Believin''" by Journey, as performed by the wedding band. "Gerry, you didn't stop believing," the singer said right before the special ended. Share this -





Gerry and Theresa make 'Bachelor' history Now that the "Golden Bachelor" couple has officially said "I do," they have made history by becoming the first-ever couple to get married through the "Golden Bachelor" series. Here's to (hopefully) many more! Share this -





Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko reveal when they're getting married Another bow from cupid's arrow has struck at Theresa and Gerry's nuptials! Happy news comes from Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko, who she met on her season of "The Bachelorette," as they announce that their wedding will be taking place in fall 2025. Share this -





Theresa's comment about where she'll be in 10 years gets attention After they exchanged vows, Susan prompted Gerry and Theresa to stare into each others' eyes and let the moment sink in. She also asked them to imagine where they see themselves in ten years. Theresa seemed to whisper, "Dead." Susan replied, "I could have said 20 years." The moment appeared to be light-hearted, but fans definitely caught it. Share this -





Mr. and Mrs. Golden Bachelor are married! After a pause, Susan pronounced the couple husband and wife. Then they finally kissed. "Let's hear it for Mr. and Mrs. Turner," Susan shouted before they walked down the aisle. Share this -





Theresa's grandson has a moment as the ring bearer In an adorable moment, Theresa's grandson Henry brought up the rings, and they fumbled to pick them up. Share this -





Gerry and Theresa exchange vows Theresa went first. "I went on the 'Golden Bachelor' hoping to find the man of my dreams and I never expected it to happen," she said. But then she said she felt like she had "known him for all (her) life." "I love your heart and your soul. Your smiles and your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry. We face many challenges," she said. Gerry called Theresa the woman he "can't live without." "You're a strong and independent woman. Your strength gives me joy ... I know I found a full partner to share all the life experiences life throws at us," he said. He went on to make more promises to her. "You are the love that came silently and without warning. You are authentic. Theresa, you have my heart and I have yours," he said, finishing his vows. Share this -





Gerry's and Theresa's daughters give speeches Gerry's and Theresa's daughters, all wearing bridesmaids dresses, gave heartfelt speeches praising their parents' personalities and recognizing their connection. "You've taught so many people lessons on positivity and that it's not too late to find love," Angie said. She also told Theresa: "You're the most charming, genuine, caring, genuine woman. We see the way you look at our dad and the way you love him." Theresa's daughter Jen asked Gerry to take care of her "best friend since birth" and said she "couldn't be happier" for them. Share this -





Theresa walks down the aisle, and the tears begin during Susan's speech Theresa's son walked her down the aisle. When she stood across Gerry, wearing a form-fitting mermaid gown, the tears began. Gerry cried. Susan cried. Theresa cried. "I can't even tell you how excited I am," Susan said. "For those of you who don't know me, I just don't know why. I'm Susan. The shy, quiet one on the show." Susan later recalled how she and Gerry met: "I stepped out of the limo and said, 'Gerry, I'm going to marry you.' Turns out I was right." She continued to cry while rhapsodizing about their relationship, saying they found each other amid the 30,000 applicants for the show out of "fate." "You all have given us so much hope," she said of their relationship. Share this -





The ceremony begins, with Gerry and Theresa's family as stars As the procession began, Susan made her signature chest bump movement. Theresa's grandsons walked down the aisle; one was a ring bearer. Gerry's granddaughters walked down the aisle in matching pink dresses. Gerry's daughters and Theresa's daughter and daughter-in-law were bridesmaids. Watching the processional, Gerry got teary-eyed. Share this -





Theresa's Bachelorette party got spicy Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason, Faith Martin and Susan Noles, all part of the "Golden Bachelor" cast, went to Theresa's Bachelorette party. Faith was a frontrunner but gave her full support in a toast. For the party, Theresa planned a photoshoot — a boudoir photoshoot. The ladies all responded differently. "I'm emotionally aroused," Sandra said after hearing the plans. She said, during the photoshoot, she was "posing for Denzel." Ellen was less enthusiastic at first. "I'm not modest at all but I'm feeling real weird," she said. By the end, though, she felt "very good" and "sexy." "I've never done a boudoir shoot but I've been sexy before," Susan said. Theresa wanted everyone to feel "empowered" and "beautiful." "I think every woman, at any age, should feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin," she said. Later on in the day, Susan hired strippers. "They made me touch the muscles. Oh, gosh," Theresa said. Share this -





A proposal! A proposal! Brayden Bowers proposes to Christina Mandrell Bachelor Nation continues to couple. Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell got engaged live on the "Golden Wedding" red carpet. The couple met after Brayden's time on "Bachelor in Paradise, and Christina said she messaged Brayden. The moment came after host Jesse Palmer asked them about their future plans. Brayden revealed he was moved to Tennessee, then took the mic to ask one more question. "For the first time in my life I feel like I can be myself," Brayden told Christina. "I have no doubts I want to spend the rest of my life with you." Christina seemed excited and overwhelmed. Then, said she finally understood why they had to get their nails done. Jesse then clarified that Brayden got Gerry and Theresa's blessing. People online were shocked by the news. Some weren't thrilled by what they saw as a faux pas: Proposing at someone else's wedding.

Others took a more laissez faire approach to the wedding. "Why is everyone so riled up with the proposal at the wedding. All of Gerry’s exes are in attendance at the weddings. ANYTHING GOES PEOPLE," an X user wrote. Share this -





Theresa goes wedding dress shopping with her family and the 'Golden Bachelor' girls Theresa went dress shopping with her daughter Jen Woolston, Gerry's daughters Angie Warner and Jenny Young, her daughter-in-law Amanda Nist and cast members Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles. (She said it was “incredible” to have Kathy and Susan there.) The group was joined by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who comprise the label Badgley Mischka. Theresa cried when she found "the one," and had a moment with her daughter. Angie Warner, Gerry's daughter, was also in tears. Share this -





Gerry meets with Neil Lane to pick out a wedding band Gerry met with Neil Lane in "Bachelor" tradition to get a wedding band. Typically, contestants meet with Lane to buy an engagement ring; in this case, Gerry was buying wedding bands for both himself and Theresa. "It's saying to your partner that no matter what, I'm going to stand by you," Gerry said. He chose "a sparkler" for Theresa, in Neil's words. Neil presented Gerry with a "magical ring" made from a meteorite for his own ring. "It's a symbol of the rest of our lives ... eternity," Gerry said. Share this -





More of the 'Golden Bachelor' cast arrives Joan Vassos left "The Golden Bachelor" early because of her daughter's pregnancy. She came to Gerry and Theresa's wedding to support what she calls a "love story." Edith Aguirre and April Kirkwood showed up at the bar, where Wells Adams served them special drinks. Share this -





Leslie Fhima says she's 'here to support love' Runner up Leslie Fhima and Gerry had a tearful breakup in Costa Rica before he ultimately went on to propose to Theresa. Or, as Kathy put it on the red carpet, “You had your heart broken on national TV.” Kathy also mentioned Leslie's health scare from earlier in the week, which coincided with her birthday. She was supportive of the couple at their wedding. "At our age, we have to celebrate love. I was very good friends with Theresa. We supported each other throughout the whole time in the house. I'm so happy for her and Gerry. I'm here to support love in any way," Leslie said. Ben Higgins then crashed the interview. Share this -





Gerry's and Theresa's families spent the holidays together A segment filmed before the wedding shows Gerry and Theresa gathering with their kids and grandkids over the holidays. "I couldn't be happier," Gerry said, surrounded by his daughters and granddaughters, and Theresa's kids and grandkids. He later called it the "perfect start to new beginnings." Gerry asked Theresa's grandsons if he could marry their nana. Leo said, "We're just like, children." Their mom, Jenny Woolston, was on board. "My mom and Gerry look incredible together," she said. Gerry's daughters also led the family through their late mom's Toni cinnamon cookie ball recipe. "It's happy and it's sad. It brings us all together. But it's sad ... I think she'd be happy that we're ... keeping it alive," Gerry's daughter Jenny Young said. Woolston said of her late father Billy Nist, "He'd be happy for her and happy for us. He loved family all together. Share this -





Jesse Palmer says his wife is about to give birth 'at any moment' At the start of the live event, Jesse Palmer announced that he nearly couldn't attend the wedding — because his wife, Emely Fardo, is about to give birth to their first child! Palmer gave a sweet message to his wife before the event started, saying he would come home if anything ... progressed on the baby front. The couple previously told People they were expecting a daughter. “I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family,” said Palmer, 45. Palmer said he “a little nervous” about raising a daughter. “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger!” he said.



Share this -





'Golden Bachelor' contestant Kathy Swarts is greeting arriving guests Kathy Swarts may have been labeled a "mean girl" on "The Golden Bachelor," but she's putting her most welcoming face forward while greeting wedding guests as a "Gold Carpet Correspondent." She and former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson will be saying hello to the guests as they arrive to the Southern California event. Kathy from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC Share this -





Meet Susan Noles, the officiant Susan Noles was a fan favorite among the "Golden Bachelor" cast and fans for her peppy, supportive attitude. While she never went on a one-on-one date with Gerry, she seemed to cheer on all the women who did. Her "girl's girl" energy reached a peak when she announced she would be officiating the ceremony. Susan Noles and Gerry Turner. John Fleenor / ABC "I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!” she wrote on Instagram. Theresa had an enthusiastic response, writing in the comments, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!” Share this -





What other Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot on TV? Eight Bachelor Nation couples have gotten married in TV specials, starting with first-ever "Bachelorette" Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter in 2003. The rest include: Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (2010)

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (2012)

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (2014)

Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul (2014)

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper (2016)

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell (2017)

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin (2023) Of these eight couples, five are still together: Trista and Ryan, Jason and Molly, Sean and Catherine, Tanner and Jade and the most recent, Kenny and Mari.

Share this -





