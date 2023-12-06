Would a 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise' work? These 'Bachelor in Paradise' newlyweds think so

Almost paradise, how could we ask for more? Well, a "Golden Bachelor in Paradise" would be nice.

The inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" came to an end Nov. 30 when Gerry Turner found his happy ending. The 71-year-old is now engaged to contestant Theresa Nist, with their wedding on the horizon.

But what about the 21 single contestants put back into the dating pool? Newlywed "Bachelor" alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who met on "Bachelor in Paradise," have a solution close to home: a "Golden Bachelor in Paradise" spinoff.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged on "Bachelor in Paradise." ABC

Amabile and Pitt, who got engaged at the end of Season Seven of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2021, tell TODAY.com why they feel the "Golden Bachelor" women can find lasting romance in paradise.

The now-married couple, who has collaborated with Homesense to refresh their NYC apartment, recently hung out with the Golden ladies in Los Angeles and reveals that "they're asking for" the spinoff.

"We met a lot of the Golden Bachelor women. They want a 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise,' they're asking for it," Serena says. "They would be so down."

Serena says she doesn't think a spinoff would be "happening soon necessarily," though, and is hopeful they'll find love well before then.

However, she says that a show about older adults finding love on a beach "would be so fun," recommending filming locations like Boca or Palm Springs in Florida.

"I'm for it," Joe adds.

For now, the world eagerly awaits to see if there will be a "Golden Bachelorette," which has yet to be confirmed by ABC. If it were to happen, Serena and Joe both have their picks as to who they would want to see in the leading role.

Serena and Joe co-host a podcast called "Bachelor Happy Hour," where the couple catch up with well-known personalities in Bachelor Nation. They recently chatted with "Golden Bachelor" runner-up Leslie Fhima about her breakup with Gerry. Joe, who describes her side of the story as "pretty rough," says he would vote for her to take the title of the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

All the women from the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

"You do tend to start focusing your energy on the person that did get heartbroken, so hearing Leslie's side of the story is pretty rough, and you do feel for her," Joe recalls to TODAY.com. "We don't know if there's going to be a 'Golden Bachelorette,' but if there is one, she has my vote."

While Serena agrees that Leslie would make a great Golden Bachelorette, Serena could also see another woman leading the charge: Faith Matin, who was the second runner-up in the competition.

"I think if I had to just throw someone else's hat in the ring, it would be Faith," Serena says.

Fans have no idea if the "Golden Bachelor" saga will continue in any form, but one thing is certain — all the women from the series are worthy of love (and endless roses).