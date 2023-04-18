After ‘Love Is Blind’ fiasco, Andy Cohen explains why live reunions are ‘a very bad idea’

Live reunion shows are the talk of the town nowadays following the "Love Is Blind" Season Four reunion. The live special was initially planned to stream April 16 but ended up airing the following day after technical difficulties.

Even though he's the unofficial king of reunions, Bravo executive producer and host Andy Cohen says he isn't a believer in the live aspect.

“Live reunions are a very bad idea,” Cohen said April 17 on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

He believes there's "a lot of grist to go through before you get to the prime beef." He added that you can talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 to 45 minutes before getting to "the heart of something."

"Reunion shows are almost like a fishing expedition," he said. "You're going around, you're talking about different topics, you don't know what's going to land — what's going to hit."

For Cohen, the editing is what helps to shape a reunion. He says there are ebbs and flows that happen throughout the event.

"By the way, a lot of times people will have incredible one-liner's that no one in the room really heard because someone on the other side is talking or something. So we go through the footage, we hone it, we edit it," he explained.

"You can't say, 'Oh, we're going to do it tightly in an hour,'" he added. "Sometimes it takes longer to get someone revved up emotionally, by the way. You want them to be feeling the most intense feelings that they can about the seasons."