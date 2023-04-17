Fans are living for Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker roaming the streets of NYC

While New Yorkers are used to celebrity sightings, Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker wandering the streets together is next level.

In a hilarious video posted to Cohen’s Instagram account, the Bravo icon and “Sex and the City” star are seen roaming the blocks of Manhattan “like a married couple."

The clip starts with a conversation between the two as they walk past a building that they jokingly call their home. Cohen then says that they’re directly across the street from the building that was featured in “Friends.”

“I’ll show you Carrie Bradshaw’s house if you play your cards right,” Cohen quips.

“Wait does she live down here?” she asks.

“She lives right around here, I’m going to show you,” he says. “You can take your picture on the stoop if you want.”

As he continues to record while walking along the sidewalk, Cohen announces he has a public service announcement for all of the single girls.

“A lot of cute straight guys running around Hudson Street, like above 10th Street and below Bank,” Cohen says.

“We saw some good ones on the corner of Bleecker and 7th Avenue South,” Parker adds.

During the clip, Cohen also plugs Parker’s newest season of her “Sex and the City” HBO spinoff show, “And Just Like That.” There’s still no announced release date for the second season.

“We talked a lot of plot,” Parker says.

“We talked a lot of plot,” Cohen echoes. “Did we? I got nothing out of you!”

The pair round a corner and note the restaurant closures, but Cohen adds there’s “a lot of good news.”

“We’re feeling very bullish on New York City,” he says.

Cohen pans the camera to show several groups eating outside restaurants.

“Look at this, see,” Cohen says. “A lot of straight people.”

“Raise your hand if you’re straight,” Parker adds.

The cheeky interaction among the dynamic duo, who have been friends for decades, was a big hit among fans.

“This energy is infectious!” one user wrote.

“I’d die if I saw you two just walking down the sidewalk doing a selfie vid,” another chimed in.

"I mean I just love you 2 strolling down an NYC street," a third wrote.

The duo also has chemistry behind the camera. Longtime friend Parker has supported Cohen when it comes to parenting his two children. Cohen told TODAY in November 2022 he was “really in the weeds” when his son “entered a new stage of tantrum-hood.”

He turned to Parker, who shares three children with actor Matthew Broderick. “(Sarah Jessica) was just a good outlet for me for me to say, ‘I’m going through this. Is it normal? What do I do?’” Cohen said.

In August 2019, Cohen snapped a sunset selfie with Parker in a makeup free look.

“Magic Hour, Magic Lady,” he wrote.