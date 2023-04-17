Why fans are criticizing Nick and Vanessa Lachey for ‘Love Is Blind' reunion

Many fans are still waiting to watch the delayed “Love Is Blind” reunion, which failed to air live as planned on April 16, and is now dropping instead on Monday afternoon.

However, some people did manage to catch a delayed stream of the show on Sunday night. Many took to social media to share their reactions — including their thoughts on how Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the hotly anticipated episode.

Some viewers criticized the way Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the delayed "Love Is Blind" reunion episode. Adam Rose / Netflix

People came after the Lacheys’ hosting style, with one Twitter user calling them “awkward as hosts” and having “no chemistry with the cast.”

Others were frustrated by the questions the hosts asked — or didn’t ask — the participants, claiming they could have delved more deeply into the drama.

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey are terrible hosts,” one person tweeted. “She asks all the wrong questions, takes the wrong sides and then goes, ‘time to move on’ before anyone’s answered a single thing.”

Others accused the hosts of being unfairly biased toward certain cast members, and not holding each cast member equally accountable.

Viewers said she was "biased towards" Jackelina Bonds, who was in a love triangle with Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas (who she is now with).

“This reunion was TERRIBLE! I’ve always defended the Lacheys when people said they were terrible hosts but I’m not going to anymore,” one person tweeted. “Nick barely said anything and Vanessa was so obviously biased towards Jackie and rude to Marshall.”

Cast member Paul Peden felt that Vanessa Lachey had a "personal bias" against him while asking about his breakup with Micah Lussier.

“I was like, ‘F--- man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me,” Paul told ET. “I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

“They need to fire Vanessa and Nick immediately,” another person wrote on Twitter. “Vanessa is so aggressive to the guys and or the wrong people. Nick doesn’t even talk. This reunion sucked because of the hosts.”

Others said the Lacheys put too much pressure on the married couples about having babies.

“The fake ‘baby pressure’ Nick and Vanessa are giving is giving me the ick — not appropriate for parents and family to give their children and def not appropriate for this show,” one person tweeted.

“It’s 2023 — why are we still questioning people about when they’re having children?!” another person wrote. “It’s none of your business.”

Many people also had thoughts about who could replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts of the hit Netflix reality series going forward.

One of the most popular suggestions?

The OG “Love Is Blind” couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who tied the knot in the first season and are still going strong.

“It’s time for them get vanessa and nick out of here and get cam and lauren in as the hosts,” one person tweeted.

“I said it once and I’ll say it again Lauren and Cameron should be the new host for #LoveisBlind it just makes sense. Nick and Vanessa serve no purpose anymore,” another person wrote. “Let’s give an actual couple that went through the experiment and it worked out. Validates the cast more.”

Several people also called for “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen to step in.

“People are dragging Nick and Vanessa as hosts but Netflix producers fumbled this one big time. @Andy is the gold standard for hosting reunions,” one fan tweeted. “Learn from him. He’s armed with fan q’s, cue cards and hot topics. Vanessa oversells. Nick looks lost. Guide them.”

It’s safe to say the “Love Is Blind” reunion brought the drama in more ways than one.

The episode was supposed to air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. However, as the minutes ticked by after the planned start time, the episode was nowhere to be seen for many fans, causing a “collective internet meltdown” (and inspiring some hilarious memes).

Some people did manage to view a livestream of the reunion more than an hour after the show’s intended start time, and shared spoilers and reactions on social media.

However, many fans were still unable to access the episode live.

Eventually, Netflix said in a Twitter statement they were taping the reunion instead.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the streaming service wrote in a messaged posted to Twitter about an hour and a half after the live special was supposed to begin.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

In a follow-up tweet, Netflix promised the taped reunion episode would premiere globally at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on April 17.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have not commented on the criticism surrounding their hosting performance.

In an Instagram post after the reunion, Vanessa Lachey called for compassion when it came to discussing the show's participants on social media.

"I want to take a moment, on this platform, to acknowledge the intense vulnerability that goes into our show(each season). I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there," she wrote.

"It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion," she continued. "Please keep in mind online (and in life) that 'words have weight'. What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting effect on them … in many different ways. Mental health should always be treated with respect."