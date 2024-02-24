An old clip of Travis Kelce saying he’d kiss Taylor Swift in a game of “kiss, marry, kill,” is quickly going viral.

In the 2016 video, Kelce is seen doing an interview with AfterBuzz TV, where he is asked which celebrities he would kiss, marry and kill among Ariana Grande, Swift and Katy Perry.

After thinking about it for a few moments, Kelce responded by saying he'd kill Grande, kiss Swift and marry Perry.

Now, years later, fans have returned to that same video and shared their thoughts about Kelce's answer now that he's dating Swift.

“And now he’s actually kissed taylor,” one person commented with the crying and heart emoji.

Another called Kelce the “King of manifestation.”

A third said, “Basically predicting his own future.”

On Feb. 11, Kelce received a big kiss from Swift when he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

After seeing her beau on the field, Swift gave Kelce a long smooch when he appeared to grab her by the waist and say, “Come here, girl.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. Erick W. Rasco / Getty Images

Then, on Feb. 21, the pair were caught kissing again when Kelce attended Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert in Sydney, Australia.

In a video a fan shared on X, you can see Swift running up to the Super Bowl champion and kissing him before they left the stadium.

Not to mention, the two were also seen having the best time in Australia outside the stadium, spending time together at the Sydney Zoo.

According to 7News Australia, the couple enjoyed a private tour of the area and were also seen hand-feeding kangaroos and taking selfies with one another.

For the occasion, Swift wore a pair of sneakers, denim shorts and a red tank top, while Kelce was clad in red shorts, a white baseball hat and a dark shirt.