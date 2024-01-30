Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the most adorable exchange on the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

On Jan. 28, Kelce learned he was going to the Super Bowl after he and his Kansas City Chiefs team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.

While celebrating his big win, Kelce made his way over to Swift in the middle of the field, gave her a big kiss and hug and told her he was “going to enjoy with the guys," as heard in a clip shared by the NFL on X.

"What a moment for @tkelce," the NFL wrote with a red heart emoji alongside the clip.

"One of the best parts of the night," one fan wrote in the comments.

"You can tell the love is real," another user wrote on X.

Although cameras couldn't pick up most of what the couple was saying, some fans speculated in a separate clip that they said "I love you" to each other.

"This closeup of the kiss and 'i love you' from Taylor. GOODBYEE," one fan said on X while sharing a video of the moment.

"I AM ON MY KNEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS," someone commented.

Another shared a line from Swift's song "Red" and said, "Loving him was red" with the red heart emoji and the hands making a heart emoji.

A fan wrote, "Omg I didn’t know we’re in love (said in phoebe voice about Monica & Chandler.)."

Kelce and Swift's affectionate moment comes after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end helped secure a spot for him and his team at the upcoming Super Bowl when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in an intense AFC championship game.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

On Feb. 11, the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Excited that he and his team were advancing to play in one of the most important sports events of the year, Kelce told a reporter his signature catchphrase, which is also a nod to the Beastie Boys.

“YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTYYYYYYYYY,” the caption on the X post read, which echoed what Kelce said in the clip that shows Swift smiling from the crowd.