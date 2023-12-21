See the way Travis Kelce honors Taylor Swift in cartoon ad for the Chiefs' Christmas Day game

Travis Kelce is getting ready for the "friend" of the NFL season.

As the season winds down, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs will host their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in a game that will air Christmas Day at 1 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon as part of the cable network’s coverage of the contest, dubbed “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.”

An Instagram post for the game shared by the NFL and Nickelodeon features cartoon images of various Raiders and Chiefs players, with Kelce sitting at the bottom right, seemingly making a friendship bracelet that fans exchanged when going to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during this year’s “Eras Tour.”

In the ad, Kelce sits cross-legged on the ground while working on a bracelet, as a few more are on the ground next to him.

Back in July, Kelce dropped the first inkling that there may have been something going on between him and the “Cruel Summer” singer when he said he tried to give her his phone number and a bracelet when he went to see her on her tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“You made her a bracelet?” his brother asked.

Friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift's concerts were all the rage in 2023. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Yeah. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said.

The move paid off. To use football parlance, that was the kickoff of the relationship, according to Swift.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time in a story when the magazine named her its 2023 Person of the Year.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Since then, Swift has become as much of a fixture at Chiefs games, both home and away, as the pigskin itself. She has been shown repeatedly during games.

A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during the "Eras Tour" in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last month. Getty Images

Swift was booed when she was shown on the Jumbotron this past weekend when the Chiefs visited the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said on his podcast. “It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed her on the screen.”

The frosty reception doesn't seem to faze Swift.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time about how much she has been shown on camera at games. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”