No topic was seemingly off limits during the recent roast of Tom Brady on Netflix — and that included his past relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While many of the jokes during the three-hour live special on May 5 centered around Brady’s 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, multiple comedians also took shots at his earlier breakup with the "Blue Bloods" star.

Will Ferrell, playing his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy, made a raunchy joke about how Brady, 46, “ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser also took brutal aim at Brady’s relationship with Moynahan, 53.

“You retired, then you came back, and then you retired again. I mean, I get it. it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend,” she deadpanned.

“It’s tough. To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant,” Glaser continued. “He just thought she was getting fat, and Tom hates fat. I mean, do you guys know about his diet program? It is so strict, but if you follow it exactly as he does, you, too, can lose your family.”

Brady and Moynahan dated for nearly three years before parting ways in late 2006. In early 2007, Moynahan revealed publicly that she was pregnant.

The former pair has not shared whether Brady was the one who ended their relationship. It is also not clear whether Brady was aware of Moynahan’s pregnancy when they split.

Brady and Moynahan, who share a teenage son, have not commented publicly on what was said about their relationship in the Netflix roast.

The pair have kept the details of their previous relationship private, although they have shared some supportive messages with each other on social media over the years.

Read on for a timeline of Tom Brady’s relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

2004: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan make their debut as a couple

It’s unclear exactly when Brady and Moynahan began dating, but by 2004, they were a confirmed couple, appearing together at multiple events.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan attended a flagship store opening in New York in one of their earliest public appearances as a couple. Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

In April 2004, they were spotted together at the opening of the Ermenegildo Zegna flagship store in New York.

They went on to make multiple red carpet appearances together over the coming months, including at the ESPY awards in July 2004 and the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2005.

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady were an established couple by the time they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2005. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

The couple attended the Met Gala together on May 2, 2005. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

They also attended the Met Gala together in May 2005 and also the following year.November 2005: Tom Brady calls Bridget Moynahan one of his ‘best friends’

Brady opened up about his close bond with Moynahan in a June 2005 “60 Minutes” interview with Steve Kroft.

When Kroft asked the quarterback if Moynahan had “settled” his life down, Brady responded that she had “helped a lot.”

“I can be myself around her, and there’s not many people I can be myself around,” he said. “It’s fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she’s someone that I consider one of my very best friends.”

December 2006: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's split goes public

In December 2006, a representative for Moynahan confirmed to People that she and the NFL star had broken up.

“(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made,” the rep said at the time.

Late 2006: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen meet and hit it off

Not long after parting ways with Moynahan, Brady met his wife-to-be, Gisele Bündchen.

The Brazilian supermodel looked back on first meeting Brady in a 2009 Vanity Fair interview. Based on Bündchen’s mention of having to “go home for Christmas” after meeting him, it sounds like they may have met at some point in December 2006.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours."

“You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other," she continued.

February 2007: Bridget Moynahan announces she is pregnant

In February 2007, a representative for Moynahan confirmed to People that the “I, Robot” actor was about three months pregnant with Brady’s baby.

As TODAY reported in 2011, Moynahan told More magazine that she learned she was expecting a baby about two months into her pregnancy, and said the news came as a “complete surprise.”

Bridget Moynahan's baby bump was visible as she attended an event in June 2007. Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

In 2015, Bündchen looked back on what it was like to learn just a few months into her relationship with Brady that his ex-partner was expecting a child.

“It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I’m dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens, right?” she said in a CBS This Morning interview.

“I felt like I didn’t know what to do,” she continued. “It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'”

Bündchen did not run away, of course, and ended up forming a close relationship with her stepson, Jack, who she lovingly referred to as her “bonus child.”

August 2007: Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady welcome their son, Jack

Moynahan and Brady’s son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born on Aug. 22, 2007.

As TODAY reported in 2011, Moynahan told More magazine that Brady “was not in the room” when she gave birth.

"He was there on that day and came in afterward," she said. "He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I was pushing.”

June 2008: Bridget Moynahan opens up about parenting in the wake of the split with Tom Brady

A little over a year after giving birth to Jack, Moynahan opened up about becoming a parent so soon after her breakup with Brady.

“Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2008. “But I got so much out of that. It’s golden and it’s tough and it was f-----d up. But now I have a child, and it’s the best thing in the world.”

She also opened up about the challenges of parenting without a partner.

“You really have to weigh out all the pros and cons and how it will fit into your life professionally, spiritually, and emotionally,” she said. “Doing it on your own when it wasn’t expected comes with a lot of fears and anxieties. But I felt 100% that I could do this.”

Both Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan went on to marry other people

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in February 2009 in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, just about a month after they got engaged.

Brady and Moynahan’s then-1-year-old son, Jack, attended the wedding, People reported at the time.

Moynahan also remarried in October 2015 to businessman Andrew Frankel. They had their wedding at a vineyard in Sagaponack, New York.

Jack, then 8, was present at the intimate ceremony, according to People.

April 2019: Bridget Moynahan opens up about co-parenting with Tom Brady

Moynahan opened up about co-parenting with Brady in an April 2019 interview with People. She praised Bündchen’s devotion to her son and reflected on the strengths of their blended family.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Moynahan said.

“I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love and grandparents that go on forever, and it’s all good,” she added.

February 2021: Bridget Moynahan congratulates Tom Brady for his Super Bowl win

Brady and Moynahan do not frequently interact on social media, but based on the handful of public exchanges they have shared in recent years, they remain amicable and supportive of each other.

Moynahan celebrated Brady’s Super Bowl LV victory in 2021 with an Instagram post showing her ex-partner on the field.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl,” she wrote in the caption, adding hashtags including #greatgame and #soproud.

May 2021: Tom Brady celebrates both Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day

In addition to welcoming his son Jack with Moynahan, Brady went on to welcome two more children with Bündchen: Benjamin, born in December 2009, and Vivian, born in December 2012.

Brady honored both mothers of his children in his Instagram story in May 2021, sharing a photo of himself and Bundchen smiling alongside Moynahan and Jack.

"Happy Mother's Day @bridgetmoynahan," he captioned the photo.

In a separate Instagram post, he specifically honored Bündchen, writing, "You love us and support us like no other."

March 2022: Bridget Moynahan comments on Tom Brady’s decision to 'un-retire'

In March 2022, Moynahan congratulated her ex-partner after he announced he was reversing his decision to retire from the NFL, so he could return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” Moynahan joked on Instagram. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

February 2023: Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady pose with their son in a rare joint photo

Brady and Moynahan posed for a rare joint photo with their son, Jack. @tombrady via Instagram

In February 2023, Brady shared a rare photo of himself with Moynahan and Jack in his Instagram story.

In the undated pic, Jack has one arm around each parent’s shoulders.

May 2023: Tom Brady celebrates Bridget Moynahan in another Mother’s Day post

Brady once again honored Moynahan for Mother’s Day on Instagram in May 2023.

In his post, Brady shared photos of multiple women in his life who are mothers, including his own mom, Moynahan, and Bündchen.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote in the caption.

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he continued. "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."