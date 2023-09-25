Was Travis Kelce’s game-day outfit a tribute to Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ re-release?

Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium promptly broke the internet as she ignited rumors she's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But the internet fully melted down upon seeing the pair leave the stadium together in a video filmed by sports anchor Jarrett Payton, as Swift sported a Chiefs jacket tied around her waist and Kelce wore a matching blue and white patterned jacket and pants.

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noted Kelce's outfit — which he also wore into the stadium that afternoon — was the "1989 Bedroom Painting Set" from KidSuper Studios, sparking theories that her potential new man is also excited for the re-release of her fifth studio album.

Swift announced in August her 2014 album "1989" would be the next "Taylor's Version" re-recording, which is slated to drop Oct. 27.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

While fans were quick to discover the possible significance of Kelce's matching set as the pair drove off into the sunset together, others found more links to Swift's songs.

One X user pointed out the similarities between Kelce and Swift's character in her "You Belong With Me" music video.

"the way everything aligns with taylor is crazy because here she is in the you belong with me video cheering on her footballer crush getting a touchdown and the actor who played him was in the hannah montana movie (also featuring taylor) and his character’s name was…travis," the user wrote.

Another Swift fan on X posted the lyrics to "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)," from Swift's self-titled album released in 2006.

"I'll be 87, you'll be 89," the original lyrics read, but the user flipped the two so it would align with Kelce's jersey number of 87, and one of the many numbers associated with Swift: 89.

Whether the theories are true or not, Swift was spotted for real in the club seats at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, sitting with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

Swift wore the red Chiefs jacket and her signature red lipstick as she cheered on Kelce's team. When Kelce scored a touchdown during the third quarter of the game, she could be seen clapping and hitting the glass of the player's box, appearing to shout, "Let’s f------ go!"

Dating rumors began swirling between the two when Kelce revealed he attended her "Eras Tour" show in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, and that he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

Kelce addressed the rumors again on Sept. 21, saying on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he "threw the ball in her court."

"I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," he said, referring to the Chiefs' stadium, where Swift also performed in July. "We’ll see what happens in the near future."

By late September, a source close to Swift confirmed to NBC News that she and Kelce were hanging out, and that it was still in the early stages.