Did Taylor Swift reveal her nickname for Travis Kelce? Fans think so

Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend. As the Chiefs went up against the Packers on the field in Green Bay Dec. 3, Swift seemed to give subtle insight into their relationship off the field.

Swift seemingly yelled out, "Come on, Trav!" from the box, where she stood with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

The video of the Swift's enthusiastic cheer went viral.

"Y'all acting as if I can move on from this 'come on Trav' I'm dying here," @tayviszone wrote on X.

"Oh I fear I'm never moving on from this," another account wrote.

The enthusiasm continued. "Come on Trav is now my middle name," one tweet read.

Some fans believe this may confirm Swift's nickname for Kelce, weeks after Kelce revealed his nickname for Swift.

"I’m 100% sure she calls him Trav, he calls her Tay," X-user phanngochan89 wrote. "Such a cute couple thing."

Back in November, after Swift liked a celebratory Chiefs Instagram post about Kelce's most recent football achievement, Kelce replied on his podcast “New Heights” and revealed his nickname for her, "Tay."

“Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you,” he said.

Fans also pointed out that they used "Trav" and "Tay" in sweet moments, actively supporting each other.

“‘Come on Trav” and ‘thanks Tay’ really changed the trajectory of my life,” X user @fclsegd wrote.

But some aren't buying that Swift said "Trav," or that it necessarily counts as a nickname in the first place.

Kelce's nickname may remain a mystery — but Swift and Kelce are definitely revealing more about their relationship.

In a wide-ranging interview for WSJ. Magazine, Kelce said he's "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them."

Swift recently opened up about their relationship in the interview accompanying her 2023 Time magazine Person of the Year cover. As it turns out, Swift and Kelce began seeing each other months before she showed up to her first Chiefs game in September.

As for why she shows up, again and again? The singer has a simple answer.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told Time. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”