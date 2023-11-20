Travis Kelce says he's 'never dated' anyone like Taylor Swift: 'I'm not running away from any of it'

Travis Kelce is finally revealing what it's like to be dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world: Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20 that he's "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," confirming rumors of his romance with the "Karma" singer.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

After Kelce initially tried to woo Swift at her Kansas City concert last summer with a failed attempt at giving her a friendship bracelet, the 34-year-old explained to WSJ. Magazine that he had "somebody playing Cupid." However, he was vague as to the identity of the matchmaker.

He then recalled the message he received from Swift on his phone, saying, “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Though he didn't tell the publication who specifically set them up, Kelce revealed that some were part of the Swift family.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker.”

Kelce was tightlipped in the interview about the couple's first date, but did mention how he handled nerves before the big evening.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said, adding, “Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it.”

Matching Swift's continued support of Kelce at his NFL games, Kelce made his way over to Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this month for concerts on the singer's South America leg of the "Eras Tour."

During that weekend, the two were spotted with who appeared to be Swift's father at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons, leaving a private room and exiting through the kitchen.

But fans really went crazy when Swift boldly decided to personalize her iconic hit "Karma" to include a reference about Kelce.

The original lyric in the song is “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me.” Swift changed the line, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.”

The crowd immediately erupted into cheers and applause with all eyes on Kelce, who held back a big smile and shook his head. He then began clapping along and eventually blew the singer a kiss and a wave.

After the show, fans caught on video Swift, still dressed in the sparkly costume from her final song, running into Kelce's arms and sharing a kiss.