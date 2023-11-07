Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The latest NFL WAGs squad, featuring international pop sensation Taylor Swift, is back!

Brittany Mahomes shared two shots on Instagram on Nov. 7 of herself with the "Midnight Rain" singer — as well as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsay Bell, and former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige Buechele — from what appears to be a girls night out.

She captioned the photos with the cheers and sparkles emoji.

Cheers! @brittanylynne via Instagram

In the first picture, Swift has her arm wrapped around Mahomes, the wife of star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as all four women tap their champagne glasses, while in the next shot most are taking a sip.

Fans were loving the cute moment in the comments, with one person writing, "How does it feel to be living my dream," with the crying and yellow heart emoji.

Another said, "Saturdays are for the girls!"

"THE SQUAD OF OUR WILDEST DREAMS!!" read another comment.

The second of two photos Mahomes shared on her Instagram page. @brittanylynne via Instagram

The post comes on the heels of photos of the same group of women, also accompanied by Mahomes' friend Miranda Hogue, leaving Swift's apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood Nov. 5 following the Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins.

The group were all sporting their Chiefs red in various sweatshirts and sweaters as they walked out the door beside what appeared to be security personnel.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 21-14 in Sunday’s matchup in Germany, with Swift’s rumored beau, tight end Travis Kelce, becoming the team's career leader in receiving yards.

On Instagram, Swift liked a post from People magazine celebrating Kelce’s latest achievement.

The night before the big game, Swift made a splash out on the town, as she was pictured leaving a Manhattan restaurant with a second girl squad, including Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner.

The singer walked down the steps linking arms and holding hands with Mahomes and Gomez, with Hadid and Turner not far behind.