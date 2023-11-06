Kansas City Chiefs WAGS spotted leaving Taylor Swift’s apartment after game

Taylor Swift and her new gal pals paid a visit to the "Anti-Hero" singer's New York City apartment this weekend.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany Oct. 5, several football WAGs — shorthand for wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportspeople — were seen leaving Swift's spot in TriBeCa.

Paige Buechele, Miranda Hogue and Lyndsay Bell are pictured leaving Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City's TriBeCa's neighborhood. The Image Direct

Walking out the door beside what appears to be security, former Chiefs primary backup quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige Buechele, was seen sporting a gray sweatshirt with "Game Day" written in red capital letters.

Chiefs tight end Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay Bell, was walking out repping the Kansas City team with her sweatshirt. They were also accompanied by Miranda Hogue, who is friends with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, given her husband, Summitt Hogue, previously played alongside the Chiefs quarterback at Texas Tech.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 21-14 in Sunday's matchup, with Swift's rumored beau, tight end Travis Kelce, becoming the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history.

His performance Sunday wasn't his biggest flex thus far this season with 14 yards on three catches, but the addition increased his overall receiving yards to 10,941 — making him surpass Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s previous record with the Chiefs of 10,940.

On Instagram, Swift liked a post from People Magazine celebrating Kelce's latest achievement.

The night before the game, Swift notably had a girls night in New York City with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner.

Swift was seen holding hands and linking arms with Mahomes and Gomez as they headed out of a Manhattan restaurant, while Hadid and Turner followed behind.

The Chiefs next game is Monday, Nov. 20 in which they play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be notable for a number of reasons, one of which is that the last time these two teams played against each other was the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs took the win. It's also gives viewers the chance to see the Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and Jason Kelce for the Eagles, go head-to-head.

It seems unlikely that Swift will make an appearance at the game given that she will be in the middle of her "Eras Tour" performances in Brazil.