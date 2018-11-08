Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece has been identified as one of the victims who died in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night.

Alaina Housley was 18 years old and a freshman at nearby Pepperdine University.

Mowry-Housley, the former "Sister, Sister" star who currently co-hosts “The Real,” and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, released a statement Thursday confirming the news.

“Our hearts are broken,” they said. “We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

A few hours after the shooting took place, Mowry-Housley responded on Twitter to Housley’s suitemate, who had made a plea regarding Housley's whereabouts.

"My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline," the roommate wrote.

Mowry-Housley, 40, wrote to her, "Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

"I've been in contact with Adam, unfortunately there's nothing new to report at the moment," the suitemate replied.

Mowry-Housley's twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, posted a photo of her with her sister and Housley on Instagram before learning Housley had died.

"Alaina Housley we are praying," the post reads. "We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline."

Later in the day, Mowry-Hardrict tweeted that the family is "devastated" over their loss.

Wednesday's shooting during the bar's "college country night" claimed the lives of 13 people, including the gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian Long. It marks the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since 17 people died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, back in February.

"The Real" posted a statement of support on Twitter.

"'The Real' is heartbroken for the victims of the senseless tragedy in Thousand Oaks, which included Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and Adam Housley," the statement read. "We send prayers and strength to all the victims' families and their community as well as our gratitude to our first responders. We send all our love and our deepest condolences to the Housleys, our family, during this difficult time."