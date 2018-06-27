Tamera Mowry reunites with 'Sister, Sister' co-star Jackée Harry — see the pic

share tweet pin email

Family affair!

"Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry recently celebrated her upcoming 40th birthday, and one special guest at her blowout bash was her former co-star Jackée Harry, aka Tia Mowry's adoptive mother on the beloved '90s sitcom.

Harry shared an Instagram pic of herself laughing it up with Mowry at the party.

"I had such a great time celebrating @tameramowrytwo's 40th!" she wrote in the caption. "Can you believe these girls are all grown up?"

ABC / Getty Images "Sister, Sister" stars Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry and Jackee Harry in 1993

Of course, Harry's referring to Mowry and her twin sister, Tia Mowry. The two stars — who actually ring in the big 4-0 on July 6 — played fictional twins Tamera Campbell and Tia Landry on the show, which debuted on ABC in 1994 and later moved to The WB, where it aired until 1999.

Taking a cue from "The Parent Trap," the show told the story of two twins who accidentally meet years after being separated at birth. Six seasons of high jinks ensued.

Luckily, fans may eventually see a fresh reboot of the series. When she dropped by Steve Harvey's "Steve" talk show earlier this year, Harry suggested a "Sister, Sister" revival was in the works.

"It's happening," she told the host. "I'm excited. Tia and Tamera are my babies, too."